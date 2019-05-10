Monday, May 20, 2019Back to
World Bee Day 2019: Flower corridor in London's parks a welcome gift for honeybees

The important pollinating insects are on a decline & scientists hope this flowery invitation will boost their population.

tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2019 18:12:09 IST

Brent, a borough in London, is building a 'bee corridor’ that will run seven miles. This path will pass through parks and other open spaces. After studying bees in Great Britain over the years 1980-2013, when their numbers saw a steady decline in the population of pollinators. To counteract this decline, the council has decided to plant wildflowers to attract the bees.

These pollinating insects are important in the grander scheme of things. They help maintain the ecosystem health and for food security all over the world. Around 75 percent of crop species, 35 percent of global crop production, and up to 88 percent of flowering plant species are dependent on insect pollinators to reproduce and survive.

World Bee Day 2019: Flower corridor in Londons parks a welcome gift for honeybees

Honeybees are the world's top pollinators. Image credit: Fauna & Flora International

Habitat loss, excessive use of pesticides, climate change and infestation of other species are the main threats to these hardworking insects.

The 11-kilometre-corridor will have 22 wildflower meadows and be prepared just in time for summer in London. The researchers are hopefully their strategy will boost the number of pollinating insects like butterflies, bees, dragonflies and moths in the city. The project is already underway, with engineers ploughing plots to be sowed. Ragged robin, cowslip and common poppy seeds are among flowering plants sown to attract the insects.

Whether successful or not, the meadows are sure to bring a bright burst of colour for residents of Brent, London when they visit these parks.

