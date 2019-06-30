Sunday, June 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

World Asteroid Day 2019: Here's why the day is important for humanity

It is being observed to raise awareness about the possible hazardous impacts of asteroids.

tech2 News StaffJun 30, 2019 21:04:29 IST

Today ie 30 June the world is observing World Asteroid Day and it is being observed to raise awareness about the possible hazardous impacts of asteroids.

World Asteroid Day 2019: Heres why the day is important for humanity

Asteroid.

Near-Earth objects (NEO) are those which can pose a potential catastrophic impact for Earth and its beings and Asteroids are one of them. As of right now, NASA has 16,000 near-Earth asteroids and the last major impact that an Asteroid had on the planet was on 30 June, 1908 near river Tunguska in Siberia.

It is due to this that in December 2016 the UN decided to observe 30 June as World's Asteroid day.

The Association of Space Explorers wrote the proposal for this and it was endorsed by Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS).

NEOs are recognised to have a massive global impact and a response has been demanded by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA). The measures that have been taken to counter the threat include identification of those objects and then planning a corresponding campaign for preventing an event from occurring.

The second biggest impact of an asteroid was not too long ago in 2013 when a large fireball entered the atmosphere and disintegrated in the skies over Chelyabinsk. There were no reported casualties.

 

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

NewsTracker

On International Asteroid Day, take this quiz to test your knowledge about near-Earth objects

Jun 30, 2019
On International Asteroid Day, take this quiz to test your knowledge about near-Earth objects
NASA preps for a new 2022 mission to the 'Golden' asteroid - Psyche 16, near Mars

Asteroid

NASA preps for a new 2022 mission to the 'Golden' asteroid - Psyche 16, near Mars

Jun 27, 2019
UN finds 'systemic failures' in its response to Rohingya crisis, report says 'all parties' failed to convey grave human rights violations

NewsTracker

UN finds 'systemic failures' in its response to Rohingya crisis, report says 'all parties' failed to convey grave human rights violations

Jun 18, 2019
India secures UNSC non-permanent membership for 2021-22 with support from Asia-Pacific group including Pakistan and China

NewsTracker

India secures UNSC non-permanent membership for 2021-22 with support from Asia-Pacific group including Pakistan and China

Jun 26, 2019
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urges countries to repatriate families of Islamic State fighters

NewsTracker

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urges countries to repatriate families of Islamic State fighters

Jun 24, 2019
Russia, China block UN Security Council from monitoring sanctions against US-led complaint accusing North Korea of violating fuel cap

NewsTracker

Russia, China block UN Security Council from monitoring sanctions against US-led complaint accusing North Korea of violating fuel cap

Jun 19, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019