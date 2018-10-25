Thursday, October 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 25 October, 2018 17:20 IST

Woolly mammoth and rhino remains dug up from under England highway during repairs

The woolly mammoth and rhino were a common part of the wildlife in UK during the Ice Age: Expert.

Remains of a 1,30,000-year-old woolly mammoth and a woolly rhino were dug up by a highway crew during expansion of a highway in England, BBC reported.

The workers have handed over the remains to experts in London for further study.

The discovery comes in a long line of other remains that were unearthed along the highway — prehistoric henges, Roman kilns, an ancient helmet and artefacts from settlements and Anglo-Saxon villages from the Ice Age, the report said.

The woolly mammoth and woolly rhino were once a common part of the wildlife in the UK during the Ice Age, Paleontologist Dean Lomax told BBC.

"However, recent discoveries like this are quite uncommon… it would be interesting to discover whether this is a one-off discovery or whether more individuals are preserved in the same area."

These remains require special care and conservation, Lomax added, explaining that woolly mammoth bones, in particular, can deteriorate quickly if left without proper treatment.

A highway road worker holding the fragile remains of a Woolly mammoth. Image courtesy: SNWS

A highway road worker holding the fragile remains of a Woolly mammoth. Image courtesy: SNWS

The road ahead is paved with uncertainty

Woolly mammoths were known to have roamed Britain 14,000 years ago, but have been suspected as extinct for the past 400 years owing to hunting and climate change.

Despite that, research is ongoing at Harvard to resurrect the mammoth — specifically, some part of the animal’s genes — to help conserve the Asian elephant species.

"Elephants that lived in the past — and possibly in the future — knocked down trees and allowed the cold air to hit the ground and keep the cold in the winter, and they helped the grass grow and reflect the sunlight in the summer," Dr George Church, a Harvard and MIT geneticist and head of the Harvard Woolly Mammoth Revival team, told Live Science.

"Those two [factors] combined could result in a huge cooling of the soil and a rich ecosystem."

Years ago, researchers took genes from the remains of a 100-year old Tasmanian tiger and fused them into mouse embryos to show that they could function — in a broad sense.

While these efforts are ongoing, it will still be decades of ethical debates before we see woolly mammoths roam among us, if at all.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

also see

Archeology

Five intact bones at Pompeii volcanic site question previous eruption timeline

Oct 25, 2018

Fish Fossils

Piranha-like fossil tells a toothy story of fish preying on fish in Jurassic times

Oct 19, 2018

Aquaculture

Egyptians may have practised fish-farming as early as 3,500 years ago: Study

Oct 17, 2018

Genetic Data

Genetic data needs better encryption, and cryptography offers a solution

Oct 19, 2018

Reproduction

Healthy babies born to same-sex mice parents using stem cells and gene editing

Oct 12, 2018

GM Foods

GM cotton now a possible food source for humans after winning FDA approval

Oct 18, 2018

science

Woolly Mammoth Fossil

Woolly mammoth and rhino remains dug up from under England highway during repairs

Oct 25, 2018

Archeology

Five intact bones at Pompeii volcanic site question previous eruption timeline

Oct 25, 2018

Cancer Risk

Risk of cancer could be more in taller people, owing to larger number of cells

Oct 25, 2018

Marine Life

Scientists discover baby octopus floating in Hawaii during coral reef cleanup

Oct 25, 2018