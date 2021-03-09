Tuesday, March 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Wonder of nature: Some sea slugs decapitate themselves and grow their bodies back

These species probably developed the feat as a way of fighting off parasite.


The Associated PressMar 09, 2021 10:05:47 IST

Scientists have discovered the ultimate case of regeneration: Some decapitated sea slugs can regrow hearts and whole new bodies. This “wonder of nature,” reported in a biology journal on Monday, could eventually help scientists better understand and tackle the regeneration of human tissue. Biology researcher Sayaka Mitoh said she loves studying Japanese sea slugs because they are small, cute and weird. They can even briefly photosynthesize like a plant drawing food from the sun.

Wonder of nature: Some sea slugs decapitate themselves and grow their bodies back

ccording to a study released in the journal Current Biology on Monday, March 8, 2021, scientists have discovered that some Japanese sea slugs can grow whole new bodies if their heads are cut off, taking regeneration to the most extreme levels ever seen. Image credit: Sayaka Mitoh via AP

One day in the lab, she saw something bizarre: A sea slug had decapitated itself and the head kept on moving and living. Then a couple more did the same, according to a study in Current Biology.

So the doctoral student and Nara Women’s University aquatic ecology professor Yoichi Yusa tried it themselves, cutting the heads off 16 sea slugs. Six of the creatures started regeneration, with three succeeding and surviving. One of the three even lost and regrew its body twice. Two different species of Japanese sea slugs did this regeneration trick.

Other creatures can cast-off body parts when needed, like when some lizards drop their tails to get away from a predator, in a biological phenomenon called autotomy.

“We think that this is the most extreme case of autotomy,” Yusa said. “Some animals can autotomize their legs or appendages or tails, but no other animal shed their whole body.”

Scientists had thought that such a relatively large animal — one of the sea slug species can grow to 15 centimetres long — couldn’t survive without a heart to pump blood and nutrients to the brain, said Canadian marine biologist Susan Anthony, who wasn’t part of the study.

But the same thing that makes this species spectacular is probably what helps it pull off the trick, said Anthony and Yusa.

When these sea slugs eat a certain type of algae they can photosynthesize their food from sunlight and oxygen, just like a plant, for about 10 days, Yusa said. What’s probably happening after decapitation is that the head sort of acts like a plant, he said. It turns a shade of green and gets its energy from oxygen and sunlight. The fact that it becomes tiny helps, he said.

These species probably developed the feat as a way of fighting off parasites, Mitoh and Yusa said.

Humans may be able to learn something useful from the sea creatures, several scientists said. What’s especially intriguing is that these sea slugs are more complex than flatworms or other species that are known to regenerate, said Nicholas Curtis, a biology professor at Ave Maria University who wasn’t part of the study.

“It is, of course, a wonder of nature, but understanding the underlying molecular mechanisms involved could help us to understand how our cells and tissues can be used to repair damage,” Curtis said in an email.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Buzz Patrol

Apple TV+ announces Dr Brain, streamer's first Korean thriller series, starring Parasite actor Lee Sun-Kyun

Mar 04, 2021
Apple TV+ announces Dr Brain, streamer's first Korean thriller series, starring Parasite actor Lee Sun-Kyun
Netflix to invest $500 mn in South Korea this year to develop new content

Buzz Patrol

Netflix to invest $500 mn in South Korea this year to develop new content

Feb 25, 2021

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021