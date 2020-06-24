Wednesday, June 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

WMO will verify hottest recorded temperature in Siberia, says its worrying but consistent with global warming

WMO has “given tentative acceptance of this observation as a legitimate observation”, which is consistent with other regional data.


ReutersJun 24, 2020 09:14:51 IST

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday it was seeking to confirm reports of a record temperature reading of more than 38 degrees Celsius in Siberia, saying they were “worrying” but appeared to be consistent with warming trends.

The WMO has asked Russian authorities to confirm the reading of 38 degrees Celsius reported in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk, north of the Arctic Circle, on 21 June.

“We’ve seen satellite images this morning and it’s just one mass of red. It’s striking and worrying,” WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis told a Geneva briefing.

WMO will verify hottest recorded temperature in Siberia, says its worrying but consistent with global warming

The WMO said Siberia has experienced “exceptional heat” in recent weeks. mage credit: Ninara/Flickr

The Arctic is warming at twice the speed of the global average and this year an unusually hot Siberian spring has melted ground snow and broken up river ice early.

Professor Randall Cerveny, WMO Rapporteur on Weather and Climate Extremes, said that a team had “given tentative acceptance of this observation as a legitimate observation”, which he said was consistent with other regional data.

Siberia has experienced “exceptional heat” in recent weeks, the WMO added.

The Geneva-based U.N. agency expects to hear back from Russia’s meteorological agency within days and will then start its own verification process to check whether the reading, which is more typical of the tropics, is an all-time record.

In February, the WMO said a research base in the Antarctic had recorded the hottest temperature ever for that continent.

“Month after month we are surprised, concerned by temperature readings that we see,” Nullis said.

Also Read: Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Arctic Warming

Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Jun 22, 2020
Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires
Climate change still matters to most people, a survey of 80,000 from 40 nations reports

Environment

Climate change still matters to most people, a survey of 80,000 from 40 nations reports

Jun 18, 2020
Desert locust swarms invade India: They are millimetres in size but millions in numbers

locusts

Desert locust swarms invade India: They are millimetres in size but millions in numbers

Jun 09, 2020
Countries need to work together to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in order to avoid climate change

carbon dioxide

Countries need to work together to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in order to avoid climate change

Jun 11, 2020
Afforestation could result in loss of biologically valuable forests, be more harmful than beneficial says study

afforestation

Afforestation could result in loss of biologically valuable forests, be more harmful than beneficial says study

Jun 23, 2020
Weird green sand could sequester greenhouse gases and help combat climate change, say scientists

Weird green sand could sequester greenhouse gases and help combat climate change, say scientists

Jun 24, 2020

science

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020
Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Wildlife trade

Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Jun 22, 2020