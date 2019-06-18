Tuesday, June 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Wildlife conservation in India could benefit from collaboration with tribal communities

Today, conservation isn't inclusive of local people. But tourists and mining operations are given a freer reign.

Press Trust of IndiaJun 18, 2019 12:46:51 IST

India's wildlife conservation initiatives need the involvement of local tribal communities — rather than the token activism of urban dwellers — to ensure that humans and animals coexist peacefully, according to an IIT expert.

Ambika Aiyadurai, Assistant Professor of Social Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar, said that it is high time that wildlife conservation projects in the country are re-evaluated.

"We borrowed the idea of national park, thinking it will protect wildlife. But there are lot of issues about people in national parks," Aiyadurai, who has been closely studying how wildlife conservation affects local populations, told PTI.

Wildlife conservation in India could benefit from collaboration with tribal communities

Women from Bagia tribe in India. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

According to Aiyadurai, forests in India have never been "pristine spaces" and have always had local tribes interacting with them. Wildlife and human populations have peacefully and sustainably coexisted. However, the modern idea of conservation removes local people and puts a fence around forests — at the same time letting in tourists or even allowing mining, Aiyadurai said
The middle class in India engages in what is described as 'bourgeois environmentalism'.

"We take part in school projects and paint posters. To participate in environmental movements for urban dwellers is symbol of status," Aiyadurai said. "There are studies which show connection between middle class and environmental consciousness; the higher we go in our economic comfort, we tend to appreciate nature more. On the other hand, if you look closely at people who live near tiger habitats or reserves, they think about how to take care of their farms and how to protect cattle," she told PTI.

A study on sloth bear conservation in Madhya Pradesh showed that many women were victims of sloth bear attacks since they have to use toilets early in the morning before other family members wake up.

"So, people who live close to nature, their relationship with the environment is difficult. It's pragmatic and their concern is survival," said Aiyadurai.

Ethnic India Tribal Village Hut Thatched. Image credit: Max Piexel

Ethnic India Tribal Village Hut Thatched. Image credit: Max Piexel

People who live in the city take part in conservation drives without knowing the ground realities. They are given a very nice picture of nature in a sanitised way and not nature as something to engage with.

"If you live in a village, you need to go to forest for fuelwood. But if you look at national parks, collecting fuelwood is illegal. According to forest laws, the forest dwellers would be criminals who commit crimes every day, entering or collecting something becomes illegal."

During a study on Sariska tiger reserve, Aiyadurai looked at poaching records. Her team found a tribal woman collecting a porcupine quill being recorded as a crime.

"She collected it for some ritual. Some of the crimes are too petty to be booked under Wildlife Protection Act. Since some activities are illegal, people have to suffer huge costs and urban people like us are not paying any costs," she said.

Tribal community of Odisha. Image credit: Wikipedia

Tribal community of Odisha. Image credit: Wikipedia

The notion behind these protected places is that they are pristine and undisturbed. However, people are always coming there, and local communities live there.

"This is what I call a primitive way of looking at conservation — asking people to move because the place is for wild animals. It's an inhuman way of conservation," the researcher said. "Poor people in India are depending on forests — for water, fuelwood, and even homes," Aiyadurai said.

Rather than isolating these communities, Aiyadurai advocates engaging people in such a way that their cultural values are infused with scientific management.

"Urban people's participation in conservation is often mere tokenism. Most of the conservation is carried out by trained wildlife biologists from elite backgrounds — so most of their work is trial and error," she said.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581


also see

Rajaji National Park: In Uttarakhand, a tiger reserve is divided by infrastructure projects

Jun 06, 2019
Rajaji National Park: In Uttarakhand, a tiger reserve is divided by infrastructure projects
Illegal smuggling of the Indian red sand boa to China is driving them to extinction

Conservation

Illegal smuggling of the Indian red sand boa to China is driving them to extinction

Jun 05, 2019
Meting Out Justice to Assam's Poachers

ConnectTheDots

Meting Out Justice to Assam's Poachers

Jun 10, 2019
Insects disappearing in India as urbanisation and pollution wreak havoc

Insects disappearing in India as urbanisation and pollution wreak havoc

Jun 18, 2019
Tribal affairs ministry launches e-governance website DBT Tribal to track and fulfill welfare schemes

E-governance

Tribal affairs ministry launches e-governance website DBT Tribal to track and fulfill welfare schemes

Jun 13, 2019
Rajasthan's Sariska may become tiger-less again, fear experts, as male relocated to reserve dies; forest department sends SOS to NTCA

CriticalPoint

Rajasthan's Sariska may become tiger-less again, fear experts, as male relocated to reserve dies; forest department sends SOS to NTCA

Jun 13, 2019

science

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019
Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019