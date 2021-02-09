Tuesday, February 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

WHO recognises 'concerning news' of COVID-19 vaccines not working against variants

Booster shots will likely be needed, since new virus variants are spreading globally and likely to become the predominant strains.


The Associated PressFeb 09, 2021 09:37:31 IST

The head of the World Health Organization said Monday the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has raised questions about whether or not existing vaccines will work, calling it "concerning news" that the vaccines developed so far may be less effective against the variant first detected in South Africa. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing that South Africa’s decision on Sunday to suspend its vaccination campaign using the AstraZeneca vaccine is “a reminder that we need to do everything we can to reduce circulation of the virus with proven public health measures.”

He said it was increasingly clear that vaccine manufacturers would need to tweak their existing shots to address the ongoing genetic evolution of the coronavirus, saying booster shots would most likely be necessary, especially since new variants of the virus are now spreading globally and appear likely to become the predominant strains.

Tedros added that WHO expected to make a decision “in the next few days” on whether it would recommend an emergency use listing for the AstraZeneca vaccine. That designation would allow millions of doses to be shipped to poor countries as part of a UN-backed effort to distribute COVID-19 vaccines worldwide known as COVAX.

Last week, Tedros said that more than three quarters of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in just 10 countries and that immunization in nearly 130 countries had yet to start. Despite WHO’s aim of starting COVID-19 vaccination in poor countries at the same time as wealthy countries, COVAX hasn’t delivered any vaccine doses anywhere.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s chief scientist, said people shouldn’t conclude from South Africa’s decision that the AstraZeneca vaccine doesn’t work. She said all of the available evidence to date shows the vaccines developed so far reduce deaths, hospitalizations and severe disease.

Other COVID-19 vaccines developed by Novavax, Pfizer and BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson also appear to be less effective against the strain first identified in South Africa, although they may prevent severe disease.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Covid-19 Vaccines

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is 89.3 percent effective, but less so against variants, shows UK trial

Jan 29, 2021
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is 89.3 percent effective, but less so against variants, shows UK trial
FDA puts together strategy for COVID-19 vaccines less effective against new virus variants

COVID-19 vaccines

FDA puts together strategy for COVID-19 vaccines less effective against new virus variants

Feb 05, 2021
If poor countries don't get access to COVID-19 vaccines, rich countries will also pay: Study

covid-19 vaccine

If poor countries don't get access to COVID-19 vaccines, rich countries will also pay: Study

Jan 25, 2021
Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

Feb 01, 2021
Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca, Bharat Biotech, other COVID-19 vaccines in use or getting close

COVID-19 Vaccines

Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca, Bharat Biotech, other COVID-19 vaccines in use or getting close

Feb 01, 2021
Sixteen Chinese COVID-19 vaccines undergoing clinical trials for national, global supply

COVID-19 vaccines

Sixteen Chinese COVID-19 vaccines undergoing clinical trials for national, global supply

Feb 01, 2021

science

Eating fat-rich foods as a child causes long-lasting changes in gut microbiome: Study

Gut Microbiome

Eating fat-rich foods as a child causes long-lasting changes in gut microbiome: Study

Feb 08, 2021
Uttarakhand glacier burst: How glaciers can 'burst', send floods of water downstream

Himalayan Glaciers

Uttarakhand glacier burst: How glaciers can 'burst', send floods of water downstream

Feb 08, 2021
Pair of distant ‘baby’ black holes appear to be misbehaving – experts are perplexed

Black Holes

Pair of distant ‘baby’ black holes appear to be misbehaving – experts are perplexed

Feb 08, 2021
Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Mars Missions

Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Feb 08, 2021