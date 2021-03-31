Wednesday, March 31, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

WHO, EU, 25 countries push for global pandemic treaty to prepare for future

Signatories included Germany, Britain, France, South Korea, South Africa, Indonesia and Chile but the US, China, Russia and Japan were missing.


Agence France-PresseMar 31, 2021 09:51:34 IST

World leaders pushed Tuesday for a new international treaty to prepare for the next global pandemic -- and avoid the unseemly scramble for vaccines hampering the Covid-19 response. Leaders from 25 countries, the European Union and the World Health Organization (WHO) sought to get the ground rules down in writing to streamline and speed up the reaction to future global outbreaks. The treaty would aim to ensure that information, virus pathogens, technology to tackle the pandemic and products such as vaccines are shared swiftly and equitably among nations.

WHO, EU, 25 countries push for global pandemic treaty to prepare for future

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press conference with countries pushing for a pandemic treaty that will ensure information, virus pathogens, technology to tackle the pandemic and products such as vaccines are shared swiftly and equitably among nations. Image credit: Twitter/@DrTedros

"The time to act is now. The world cannot afford to wait until the pandemic is over to start planning for the next one," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

Without an internationally-coordinated pandemic response plan, "we remain vulnerable", he warned.

The call came in a joint article published in international newspapers on Tuesday, penned by leaders from five continents.

The signatories included Germany's Angela Merkel, Britain's Boris Johnson, France's Emmanuel Macron, South Korea's Moon Jae-in, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesia's Joko Widodo and Chile's Sebastian Pinera.

Vaccine commitment

"Nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response," the article said.

"We must be better prepared to predict, prevent, detect, assess and effectively respond to pandemics in a highly coordinated fashion.

"We are, therefore, committed to ensuring universal and equitable access to safe, efficacious and affordable vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for this and future pandemics."

Leaders from key world powers including the United States, China, Russia and Japan are not among the signatories so far.

But Tedros said the mood music from Washington and Beijing was positive and insisted it was not a problem that they had not yet signed up.

Tedros hoped to have a resolution squared up in time for the World Health Assembly in May. The assembly is the WHO's decision-making body, attended once a year by delegations from the UN health agency's 194 member states.

The push to bolster common efforts comes as the planet struggles to combine forces to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed almost 2.8 million people worldwide and battered the global economy.

The spread of the virus has seen blame traded between capitals and accusations that rich nations have hoarded vaccines.

According to an AFP count, some 53 percent of the Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far have been in high-income countries accounting for 16 percent of the global population.

Just 0.1 percent have been administered in the 29 lowest-income countries, home to nine percent of the world's population.

Building for future generations

The WHO said that while the existing 2005 International Health Regulations covered first alerts, travel measures and sharing information on how to break an epidemic, the Covid-19 pandemic had exposed gaps such as supply chains, research and development.

The joint article said the additional treaty should be aimed at "greatly enhancing international cooperation" on alert systems, data-sharing and reasearch to help track rising threats and the production of vaccines, medicines and protective equipment to tackle diseases.

First proposed by European Council president Charles Michel at the United Nations in December, the notion of a treaty has since been endorsed by EU and G7 countries.

"Now it's time to come together as one global community to build a pandemic defence for future generations that extends far beyond today's crisis," EU chief Michel told the joint press conference with Tedros.

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations lobby group said the importance of incentives to develop tests, treatments and vaccines should be reflected in the treaty.

"The biopharmaceutical industry and its supply chain is part of the solution for future pandemics and therefore should play a role in shaping an international pandemic treaty," IFPMA chief Thomas Cueni said in a statement.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Over 3.25 million vaccine doses administered on 22 March, highest single-day vaccination so far, says Centre

Mar 23, 2021
Over 3.25 million vaccine doses administered on 22 March, highest single-day vaccination so far, says Centre
AstraZeneca revises COVID-19 vaccine efficacy to 76% after US panel flags issues

NewsTracker

AstraZeneca revises COVID-19 vaccine efficacy to 76% after US panel flags issues

Mar 25, 2021
Patents in hand, wealthiest nations have signed away opportunity to vaccinate the world

Vaccine Know-How

Patents in hand, wealthiest nations have signed away opportunity to vaccinate the world

Mar 22, 2021
Share COVID-19 vaccines, don't stockpile them: UN Secretary-General tells developed counties

COVID-19 vaccine

Share COVID-19 vaccines, don't stockpile them: UN Secretary-General tells developed counties

Mar 29, 2021
Early report from COVID-19 origin probe due next week, to have 'unanimity' despite pressure

Coronavirus Origin

Early report from COVID-19 origin probe due next week, to have 'unanimity' despite pressure

Mar 18, 2021
More than 3.48 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far, says health ministry

NewsTracker

More than 3.48 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far, says health ministry

Mar 17, 2021

science

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021
WHO COVID-19 origins report: Virus may have jumped from bats to humans via second animal; lab leak highly unlikely

COVID-19 origins

WHO COVID-19 origins report: Virus may have jumped from bats to humans via second animal; lab leak highly unlikely

Mar 29, 2021
Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Space Race

Language of space exploration rhetoric can affect public perception of space activities

Mar 29, 2021