Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 09 July, 2018 18:04 IST

What makes a Blood Moon? The century's longest total lunar eclipse explained

The moon will be at the farthest point from Earth that it has been in this century.

Packed with treat after treat for sky-gazers, 2018 began with a once-in-a-lifetime Super Blue Blood Moon on 31 January, and a second lunar eclipse, the longest of the 21st century, is due on 27 July. The sky will not only be a canvas for the moon in an eerie shade of red, but also for Mars in its biggest and brightest avatar in 15 years.

Blood Moon.

Blood Moon.

The blood moon has been viewed as a sign of impending doom by conspiracy theorists, a force to be reckoned with by the deeply spiritual, and simply an excellent photo opportunity by many others. Irrespective of the reasons for it, this phenomenon has been romanticised by plenty, with many eagerly looking forward to the lunar event.

Why blood?

The ‘blood moon’ is called as such because of the colour it takes on during a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon and casts a shadow of itself on the moon.

The Earth's atmospheric conditions during the eclipse (particularly dust, humidity and temperature) decide what shade of colour, in the spectrum of copper brown to deep red, the moon dons. This is because the shorter-wavelengths in sunlight (like violets, blues and greens) get scattered while passing through the edges of the Earth's atmosphere.

However, longer wavelengths (like yellows, oranges and reds), are refracted, or bent around the circumference of our planet and reach the moon's surface while under Earth's shadow. This effect, better known as Rayleigh scattering, gives the moon its characteristic reddish-orange tinge during a lunar eclipse. Rayleigh scattering is the same phenomenon that explains the blue colour of the sky, and the red sunsets.

How is this one the longest?

The total lunar eclipse on 27 July will last for 6 hours and 14 minutes from start to end, with the full eclipse lasting 1 hour and 43 minutes. This is just 4 minutes shorter than the longest recorded eclipse on Earth, which took place on 16 July, 2000, and lasted a little over 1 hour and 46 minutes. This fell short of being the longest possible total lunar eclipse by a mere 48 seconds!

In contrast, the previous total lunar eclipse on 31 January, 2018, lasted 1 hour and 16 minutes.

The blood moon this month will be unusually long since the moon is at the farthest point from Earth that it has been in this century. This also means that the shadow of Earth cast on the moon during the eclipse will be longer than otherwise.

Where you can watch it

For viewers in India, the eclipse, both partial and the total, will be visible in its entirety from all parts of the country. The partial eclipse of the moon will start around 11.54 pm Indian Standard Time, with the total eclipse beginning at 1 am on the morning of 28 July. The moon will look darkest around 01.52 am till about 2.43 am, after which it will remain partially eclipsed till 3.49 am of 28 July.

Veteran eclipse-watchers might suggest looking out right at the beginning and just before the end of totality to catch the light blue or turquoise band on the Moon's face. The blue colour is due to a very brief period in the eclipse where red light is scattered and blue light is permitted through the Ozone layer, which is otherwise filtered out by the layers of the atmosphere.

The lunar eclipse does not require any special filters to protect your eyes like those used for solar eclipses. However, a good pair of binoculars might enhance the experience greatly.

tags


latest videos

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

also see

Blood Moon

Blood Moon 2018: Century's longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

Jun 25, 2018

Dubai to witness the longest total lunar eclipse of the century on 27 June

Jul 03, 2018

Eclipse

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India

Jul 03, 2018

Space

India must join the space race before other nations take away benefits: ISRO

Jul 08, 2018

Satellites

China launches two satellites for Pakistan aboard Long March-2C rocket

Jul 09, 2018

Space

NASA to fund project aimed at turning asteroids into giant, autonomous spacecraft

Jul 08, 2018

science

Blood Moon

What makes a Blood Moon? The century's longest total lunar eclipse explained

Jul 09, 2018

Satellites

China launches two satellites for Pakistan aboard Long March-2C rocket

Jul 09, 2018

Conservation

After disappearing for 50 years, first eastern quolls spotted in Australian wild

Jul 09, 2018

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban: Govt introduces India's first buyback scheme for bottles

Jul 09, 2018