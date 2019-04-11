Thursday, April 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Welcome to the family Homo luzonensis: Dig finds new species of early human

The newly-discovered Homo luzonensis has a foot bone unlike any known human contemporaries.

Agence France-PresseApr 11, 2019 16:24:25 IST

The human family tree has acquired a new branch with the unearthing of a previously unknown species of human that lived on an island in today's Philippines some 50,000 years ago.

The species, dubbed Homo luzonensis after the island of Luzon where its remains were found, is not a direct ancestor of modern day humans, but rather a distant ancient relative.

But the discovery, published in the journal Nature on Thursday, adds to a growing body of evidence that human evolution is not as linear as was once thought.

It also raises questions, including how the species arrived on the island and who its ancestors were.

The "remarkable discovery... will no doubt ignite plenty of scientific debate over the coming weeks, months and years", said Matthew Tocheri, associate professor of anthropology at Canada's Lakehead University, in a review commissioned by Nature.

Welcome to the family Homo luzonensis: Dig finds new species of early human

Map of all the early hominins, including Homo luzonensis. Image: Callao Cave Archaeology Project / Rob Rownd

The researchers from France, the Philippines and Australia found the remains in the Callo Cave, where a bone dating back 67,000 years was discovered in 2007.

It was not initially clear which type of early human that bone came from, but more recently the researchers discovered seven teeth and five different bones at the site, dating back between 50,000 and 67,000 years.

With more evidence to examine, from at least three individuals, they were able to build the case that the remains came from a previously unknown type of human.

Would you believe me if I told you it was a foot bone? Image: AFP

Would you believe me if I told you it was a foot bone? Image: AFP

"From the beginning, we realised the unusual characteristics of these fossils," Florent Detroit, who co-led the study, told AFP at a press briefing.

"We completed the comparisons and analyses, and it confirmed that this was something special, unlike any previously described species of hominins in the homo genus," added Detroit, a palaeoanthropologist at France's Musee de l'Homme.

'A new species'

In particular, the teeth they found had a surprising combination of elements from different early humans.

"It's a mixture that we haven't seen in other species," said Detroit.

"And that was what told us, among other things, that this doesn't correspond to what we know today, so we have described a new species."

But the discovery raises many questions, including how Homo luzonensis got to the island, which researchers say has always a required "a substantial sea crossing" to reach from the mainland.

Researchers are also as yet unsure which of the more ancient human precursors recorded in the fossil record in Africa Homo luzonensis may be descended from.

For a long time, theories of evolution centered around the idea that an early species called Homo erectus began dispersing from Africa between 1.5 million to two million years ago.

Under that theory, other early humans stayed put in Africa, where they eventually died out.

But the theory has been challenged by discoveries in recent years of species that do not appear to be descended from Homo erectus, including Homo floresiensis, the so-called "hobbit" found in 2004 on an Indonesian island.

The discovery of Homo luzonensis "provides yet more evidence that hints that H. erectus might not have been the only globe-trotting early hominin", wrote Tocheri.

The gorgeous teeth our beloven homo luzonensis relatives wore. Image: AFP

The gorgeous teeth our beloved homo luzonensis relatives wore. Image: AFP

'A whole lot more interesting'

Intriguingly, both of the island-dwelling early humans share some characteristics with very old human species recorded in Africa.

In particular, the newly discovered luzonensis has a foot bone that is unlike any of its known human contemporaries but closely resembles those of a human species known to have existed in Africa around two to three million years earlier.

Luzonensis also has curved finger and toe bones, suggesting climbing may have been an important part of its behaviour — something associated more with much earlier human species.

But Detroit said, for now, researchers believe luzonensis most likely walked upright rather than lived in trees.

The remains also suggest that the species was small, perhaps standing less than four feet tall.

One theory holds that the peculiar features of luzonensis and its island cousin floresiensis could be the result of their habitat, with the unique and isolated surroundings prompting them to evolve characteristics reminiscent of their ancient forebears.

But definitive evidence on that front remains to be collected, and so far efforts to extract DNA from the new specimens has been unsuccessful.

"One thing can be said for certain," wrote Tocheri. "Our picture of hominin evolution in Asia... just got even messier, more complicated and a whole lot more interesting."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Andhra Pradesh edition: Nadendla Manohar of Jana Sena Party tells Firstpost his party will start new age of politics


Top Stories

latest videos

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival


also see

Archeology

Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Apr 05, 2019
Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019
Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Wildlife

Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Apr 03, 2019
Meet Katie Bouman, the scientist whose algorithm helped image the first black hole

Black Holes

Meet Katie Bouman, the scientist whose algorithm helped image the first black hole

Apr 11, 2019
Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Neurobiology

Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Apr 09, 2019
Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Space Station

Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Apr 08, 2019

science

Welcome to the family Homo luzonensis: Dig finds new species of early human

Welcome to the family Homo luzonensis: Dig finds new species of early human

Apr 11, 2019
Meet Katie Bouman, the scientist whose algorithm helped image the first black hole

Black Holes

Meet Katie Bouman, the scientist whose algorithm helped image the first black hole

Apr 11, 2019
Israel's Beresheet spacecraft gears up for its historic moon landing 12 April

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft gears up for its historic moon landing 12 April

Apr 11, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy launch of Arabsat-6A to 12 April owing to bad winds

SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy launch of Arabsat-6A to 12 April owing to bad winds

Apr 11, 2019