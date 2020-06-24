FP Trending

Scientists are now saying that they could help remove a tonne of carbon dioxide from the air using special green sand. The initiative termed Project Vesta was started in 2019 to help slow climate change. Study authors are saying that a family of greenish minerals called olivine could help in their efforts.

As per a report in Popular Mechanics, olivine is the term used for a family of volcanic rocks that includes the gemstone peridot or chrysolite.

As per the report, when waves crash over volcanic rocks like olivine, they set off tiny chemical reaction on the surface called olivine weathering, which pulls a little bit of carbon dioxide out of the air and forms hydro carbonate, which reduces and regulates acidity in both human body and ocean.

According to a report in MIT Technology Review, the reaction pulls the greenhouse gas out of the air and locks it up in shells and skeletons of molluscs and corals.

Project Vesta's approach is not without challenges. Study authors do not know how much waves will speed up the process, or how well we can measure and verify the carbon uptake. Researchers are also not aware of what sorts of environmental effects may result, or how readily the public will embrace the idea of pouring ground green minerals along seashores.

As per a report in The Armenian Reporter, Project Vesta has secured native permission to start conducting sampling at seashores and intends to announce the location as soon as it’s finalized approvals to transfer forward with the experiment.

According to scientists, by sequestering small amounts of carbon in dozens of complementary ways, the effects of climate change can be slowed down.