Wednesday, June 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Weird green sand could sequester greenhouse gases and help combat climate change, say scientists

When waves crash over volcanic rocks, they set off tiny chemical reactions which pulls little bit of carbon dioxide out of the air and form hydrocarbonate.


FP TrendingJun 24, 2020 09:29:13 IST

Scientists are now saying that they could help remove a tonne of carbon dioxide from the air using special green sand. The initiative termed Project Vesta was started in 2019 to help slow climate change. Study authors are saying that a family of greenish minerals called olivine could help in their efforts.

As per a report in Popular Mechanics, olivine is the term used for a family of volcanic rocks that includes the gemstone peridot or chrysolite.

As per the report, when waves crash over volcanic rocks like olivine, they set off tiny chemical reaction on the surface called olivine weathering, which pulls a little bit of carbon dioxide out of the air and forms hydro carbonate, which reduces and regulates acidity in both human body and ocean.

Weird green sand could sequester greenhouse gases and help combat climate change, say scientists

When waves crash over volcanic rocks, they set off tiny chemical reactions which pulls little bit of carbon dioxide out of the air. Image credit: Project vesta

According to a report in MIT Technology Review, the reaction pulls the greenhouse gas out of the air and locks it up in shells and skeletons of molluscs and corals.

Project Vesta's approach is not without challenges. Study authors do not know how much waves will speed up the process, or how well we can measure and verify the carbon uptake. Researchers are also not aware of what sorts of environmental effects may result, or how readily the public will embrace the idea of pouring ground green minerals along seashores.

As per a report in The Armenian Reporter, Project Vesta has secured native permission to start conducting sampling at seashores and intends to announce the location as soon as it’s finalized approvals to transfer forward with the experiment.

According to scientists, by sequestering small amounts of carbon in dozens of complementary ways, the effects of climate change can be slowed down.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

carbon dioxide

Countries need to work together to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in order to avoid climate change

Jun 11, 2020
Countries need to work together to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in order to avoid climate change
Afforestation could result in loss of biologically valuable forests, be more harmful than beneficial says study

afforestation

Afforestation could result in loss of biologically valuable forests, be more harmful than beneficial says study

Jun 23, 2020
Even with the COVID-19 lockdown pulling the brakes on economies, CO2 emission hit a new record in May

carbon dioxide

Even with the COVID-19 lockdown pulling the brakes on economies, CO2 emission hit a new record in May

Jun 09, 2020
Climate change still matters to most people, a survey of 80,000 from 40 nations reports

Environment

Climate change still matters to most people, a survey of 80,000 from 40 nations reports

Jun 18, 2020
Desert locust swarms invade India: They are millimetres in size but millions in numbers

locusts

Desert locust swarms invade India: They are millimetres in size but millions in numbers

Jun 09, 2020
Premier League: Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin pledges 3,000 trees for every win

Premier League: Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin pledges 3,000 trees for every win

Jun 17, 2020

science

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020
Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Wildlife trade

Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Jun 22, 2020