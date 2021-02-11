Thursday, February 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Wearing two masks are better than one against COVID-19 CDC finds in a limited study

When both the exhaling and inhaling heads were double-masked, more than 95 percent of the particles were blocked.


The Associated PressFeb 11, 2021 10:11:20 IST

US government researchers found that two masks are better than one in slowing coronavirus spread, but health officials stopped short of recommending that everyone double up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported the results of a lab experiment that spaced two artificial heads 6 feet from each other and checked to see how many coronavirus-sized particles spewed by one were inhaled by the other. The researchers found that wearing one mask — surgical or cloth — blocked around 40 percent of the particles coming toward the head that was breathing in. When a cloth mask was worn on top of a surgical mask, about 80% were blocked.

Wearing two masks are better than one against COVID-19 CDC finds in a limited study

Sen. Angela Hill, R-Picayune, adjusts her face masks while asking a question as lawmakers discuss and debate bills in their chamber at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

When both the exhaling and inhaling heads were double-masked, more than 95 percent of the particles were blocked, said the CDC’s, Dr John Brooks.

Still, for now, health authorities acknowledge they have their hands full just trying to get more people to wear one mask and wear it correctly.

“The first challenge is to get as many as people as possible masking. And then for those that do mask, to help them get the best benefit out of that mask,” Brooks said.

Brooks said agency officials heard about people donning two masks and wanted to evaluate whether it was beneficial.

The study had many limitations: The researchers used one brand of surgical mask and one kind of cloth mask, and it’s not clear if results would be the same with every product. But it echoes some earlier research that suggests two masks are better than one.

“It works,” Brooks said.

The CDC updated its guidance, saying people can wear a cloth mask on top of a disposable surgical mask “for better fit and extra protection.” If done correctly, the combination can tighten the gaps around the mask’s edges that can let virus particles in, the CDC said.

The agency also said it will take down a make-your-own mask page, which went up last year when masks were in short supply and the CDC was encouraging people to take steps to interrupt viral transmission.

Some Americans have already started doubling up. Experts believe that’s at least partly out of concern about new strains of coronavirus that have been found to spread more easily than the one that has driven the U.S. epidemic for the past year

CDC guidance has evolved over the course of the epidemic.

Mask-wearing has long been common in some countries during respiratory outbreaks, especially in parts of Asia, but not in the United States.

When the COVID-19 crisis began and masks disappeared from store shelves, US health officials actively discouraged the general public from wearing them. “Seriously people - STOP BUYING MASKS!” then-Surgeon General Jerome Adams wrote in a tweet almost a year ago.

Two months later, after it became clear that infected people who did not exhibit symptoms could spread the virus, the CDC began recommending people wear masks in public.

Mask-wearing increased and some places enforced mask mandates, but many Americans continue not to wear them. A recent University of California survey suggested that only about half of U.S. adults wear masks when in close contact with people outside their household.

Discussions about double-masking and higher-quality masks are important, said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases scientist at the University of Toronto.

“But if a significant proportion of your populations isn’t wearing a mask in the first place, then you’re having the wrong conversation,” he added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

India records 11,427 new COVID-19 cases, 118 more deaths; recovery rate now 97%

Feb 01, 2021
India records 11,427 new COVID-19 cases, 118 more deaths; recovery rate now 97%
India reports 12,059 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours; recovery rate now 97.2%

NewsTracker

India reports 12,059 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours; recovery rate now 97.2%

Feb 07, 2021
India reports 11,831 new COVID-19 cases, toll goes up by 84 to 1.54 lakh; recovery rate now 97.2%

NewsTracker

India reports 11,831 new COVID-19 cases, toll goes up by 84 to 1.54 lakh; recovery rate now 97.2%

Feb 08, 2021
Nurses, women healthcare workers most at risk of distress during COVID-19 pandemic: Sheffield university study

NewsTracker

Nurses, women healthcare workers most at risk of distress during COVID-19 pandemic: Sheffield university study

Feb 07, 2021
Premier League: Pep Guardiola upset by Jurgen Klopp's claim Manchester City had COVID-19 'break'

KickingAround

Premier League: Pep Guardiola upset by Jurgen Klopp's claim Manchester City had COVID-19 'break'

Feb 05, 2021
Australian Open brings cheer to Melbourne, but lingering fear of coronavirus remains

Australian Open 2021

Australian Open brings cheer to Melbourne, but lingering fear of coronavirus remains

Feb 06, 2021

science

‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines

‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 11, 2021
SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Lunae Gateway

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Feb 10, 2021
COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

Feb 10, 2021
WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

COVID-19 Origin

WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

Feb 10, 2021