Saturday, September 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 08 September, 2018 12:41 IST

We inherit bad fat from our fathers and good fat from mothers, study finds

The finding could pioneer treatment for obesity & illnesses linked to it, researchers say.

In a remarkable new find, researchers have pinpointed a gene called ‘H19’ that protects the body against obesity. The gene could also influence illnesses associated with being overweight – diabetes, cardiovascular disease among them.

The bulk of our genes (nearly 99 percent of them) are inherited from both parents in a pair, with one allele, or variant, of the gene from each parent.

The H19 gene, however, belongs to the other one percent, scientists have found. This small minority of genes is inherited exclusively from either mother or father, and are 'mono-allelic'.

The new study offers insight into how H19 contributes to fat burning in mice, was published in Nature Communications on Thursday, 6 September.

To observe how the H19 gene works, researchers tried altering and disrupting the gene in obese mice.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

When the H19 gene was overactivated, they found a higher number of ‘brown' fat cells; this variant of fat can burn calories far more quickly than its stubborn sister, the ‘white' fat cell.

The brown cells that H19 regulates were found to have a protective effect on mice against growing obese or developing insulin resistance.

The study also found the H19 gene – based on brown fat content in the mice – were passed on from our mothers.

The genes that were passed down from fathers were the ones involved in building white fat tissue in the body. These white fat cells build up around stomach, thighs and glutes and contribute to both obesity and the illnesses that follow, the study explains.

In the view of the study’s authors, this could be step one towards developing effective therapies to treat people that are obese or have complications from being overweight.

"Our results can be the first step towards developing groundbreaking new and improved treatments for obesity-related diseases," Professor Jan-Wilhelm Kornfeld, author of the study, said to the university press.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Gene Therapy

Gene editing in humans shows promising early results in a historic first attempt

Sep 06, 2018

Gene Therapy

CRISPR gene-editing successfully stops muscle-eating disease in young dogs

Sep 01, 2018

Superbugs

Researchers use CRISPR gene editing to disrupt antibiotic-resistance in bacteria

Sep 04, 2018

Genetics

Genes play a greater role in academic success than intelligence, new study finds

Sep 07, 2018

Anaemia

Cutting down on rock salt and fluoride can help tackle anaemia, a new study finds

Sep 01, 2018

Indian Ducks

Biplab Deb claims ducks 'automatically' raise oxygen levels, beauty of ponds

Aug 29, 2018

science

Obesity

We inherit bad fat from our fathers and good fat from mothers, study finds

Sep 08, 2018

On Mars

NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity takes dusty yet cool panorama after sampling study

Sep 08, 2018

ISRO's crew capsule and space suits star attractions at Bengaluru space expo

Sep 08, 2018

Polar Ice

A huge iceberg is now spinning on the move after breaking away from Antarctica

Sep 07, 2018