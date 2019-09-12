Thursday, September 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Water found on super-Earth planet, that orbits dwarf star, 110 light-years away

There is hydrogen as well as Helium, Nitrogen and Methane may exist, but it can't be detected with any instrument.


Agence France-PresseSep 12, 2019 09:40:38 IST

Water has been discovered for the first time in the atmosphere of an exoplanet with Earth-like temperatures that could support life as we know it, scientists revealed Wednesday.

Eight times the mass of Earth and twice as big, K2-18b orbits in its star's "habitable zone" at a distance – neither too far nor too close – where water can exist in liquid form, they reported in the journal Nature Astronomy.

"This planet is the best candidate we have outside our solar system" in the search for signs of life, co-author Giovanna Tinetti, an astronomer at University College London, told AFP. "We cannot assume that it has oceans on the surface but it is a real possibility."

Water found on super-Earth planet, that orbits dwarf star, 110 light-years away

Artist rendition of the K2-18b super earth planet. Image credit: Alex Boersma

Of the more than 4,000 exoplanets detected to date, this is the first known to combine a rocky surface and an atmosphere with water. Most exoplanets with atmospheres are giant balls of gas, and the handful of rocky planets for which data is available to seem to have no atmosphere at all. Even if they did, most Earth-like planets are too far from their stars to have liquid water or so close that any H2O has evaporated.

Discovered in 2015, K2-18b is one of the hundreds of so-called "super-Earths" – planets with less than ten times the mass of ours – spotted by NASA's Kepler spacecraft.
Future space missions are expected to detect hundreds more in the coming decades.

Is Earth unique?

"Finding water in a potentially habitable world other than Earth is incredibly exciting," said lead-author Angelos Tsiaras, also from UCL. "K2-18b is not 'Earth 2.0'," he said. "However, it brings us closer to answering the fundamental question: is the Earth unique?"

Working with spectroscopic data captured in 2016 and 2017 by the Hubble Space Telescope, Tsiaras and his team used open-source algorithms to analyse the starlight filtered through K2-18b's atmosphere.

They found the unmistakable signature of water vapour. Exactly how much remains uncertain, but computer modelling suggested concentrations between 0.1 and 50 percent. By comparison, the percentage of water vapour in Earth's atmosphere varies between 0.2 percent above the poles and up to four percent in the tropics.

There was also evidence of hydrogen and helium as well. Nitrogen and methane may also be present but with current technology remain undetectable, the study said. Further research will be able to determine the extent of cloud coverage and the percentage of water in the atmosphere.

First of many

Water is crucial in the search for life, in part because it carries oxygen. "Life, as we know, is based on water," said Tinetti.

K2-18b orbits a red dwarf star about 110 light-years distant – a million billion kilometres – in the Leo constellation of the Milky Way, and is probably bombarded by more destructive radiation than Earth.

Artist rendition of Earth in comparison to one of the many super-earth planets. image credit: NASA

Artist rendition of Earth in comparison to one of the many super-earth planets. image credit: NASA

"It is likely that this is the first of many discoveries of potentially habitable planets," said UCL astronomer Ingo Waldmann, also a co-author.  "This is not only because super-Earths like K2-18b are the most common planets in our galaxy, but also because of red dwarfs – stars smaller than our Sun – are the most common stars."

The new generation of space-based star gazing instruments led by the James Webb Space Telescope and the European Space Agency's ARIEL mission will be able to describe exoplanet atmospheres in far greater detail.

ARIEL, slated for a 2028 launch, will canvas some 1,000 planets, a large enough sampling to look for patterns and identify outliers.

"Over 4,000 exoplanets have been detected but we don't know much about their composition and nature," said Tinetti. "By observing a large sample of planets, we hope to reveal secrets about their chemistry, formation and evolution."

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

spitzer telescope

NASA's Spitzer telescope celebrates its sweet 16 with 10 splendid stellar images

Aug 28, 2019
NASA's Spitzer telescope celebrates its sweet 16 with 10 splendid stellar images
NASA chief sticks by dwarf planet Pluto, says it deserves to be a real planet

Pluto

NASA chief sticks by dwarf planet Pluto, says it deserves to be a real planet

Aug 29, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
The mystery of Mars' missing methane might finally have been solved

Martian Mystery

The mystery of Mars' missing methane might finally have been solved

Sep 05, 2019
ESA satellite re-routed in orbit to avoid collision with SpaceX's Starlink constellation

Space accidents

ESA satellite re-routed in orbit to avoid collision with SpaceX's Starlink constellation

Sep 04, 2019
In 10 years, India will set up base on surface of the moon for Helium-3: DRDO scientist

Helium-3

In 10 years, India will set up base on surface of the moon for Helium-3: DRDO scientist

Sep 09, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019