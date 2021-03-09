Tuesday, March 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Water and organic material found in asteroid Itokawa's sample JAXA returned to Earth

Their findings suggest that the asteroid Itokawa had previously gone through heating, dehydration and shattering.


FP TrendingMar 09, 2021 14:28:31 IST

Analysis of a particle from the near-Earth object 25143 Itokawa asteroid has shown that the object had both extraterrestrial water and organic material. The particle called Amazon, named after the South American continent, was analysed by a team of researchers, reported Sci-News. The findings of the researchers published on 4 March 2021 in the peer-reviewed journal Nature shows that Itokawa has been evolving for billions of years. The team of researchers used Raman analysis and energy dispersive X-ray (EDX) spectroscopy to study the main components of the minerals in the Itokawa particle.

Water and organic material found in asteroid Itokawas sample JAXA returned to Earth

The asteroid Itokawa. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Researchers state that understanding the earliest chemical reactions involved in the formation of water can help them to study the evolution of simple components into macromolecules. Dr Queenie Chan from the Royal Holloway’s Department of Earth Sciences is the lead author of this study.

The asteroid was discovered by the LINEAR program in 1998. It was carried to Earth by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) Hayabusa space probe as the first asteroid to be a part of the sample return mission.

Speaking about the significance of studying the asteroid Itokawa, Chan said that unlike meteorite samples, the possibility of terrestrial exposure is less in such samples.

In their research, they detected both heated and unheated organic matter within ten microns of distance. Researchers say that the presence of unheated organic material on the asteroid indicates that the primitive organics arrived on the asteroid after its temperature decreased. Their findings suggest that the asteroid Itokawa had previously gone through heating, dehydration and shattering.

With the help of the asteroid particle, researchers have been able to determine that the temperature of the asteroid had been 600 degree Celsius once, according to Chan.

Reportedly, this study indicates that the asteroid has the raw ingredients of life. Chan said that the evolutionary pathway of the asteroid seems similar to prebiotic Earth and “mixing of materials is a common process in the solar system.”

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021