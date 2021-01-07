Thursday, January 07, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Warming waters in the Eastern Mediterranean have lead to collapse of the population of molluscs

They estimated that 60 percent of the mollusc populations do not reach a reproductive size, rendering the region a "demographic sink" for some species.


Agence France-PresseJan 07, 2021 11:08:30 IST

Populations of marine molluscs have collapsed in recent decades in parts of the eastern Mediterranean as warming waters have made conditions unsuitable for native species, new research showed Wednesday. The waters off the coast of Israel — among the hottest in the Mediterranean — have already warmed three degrees Celsius within four decades, with water temperatures regularly topping 30C (86 Fahrenheit) in summer. An international team of researchers, writing in the journal Proceedings of Royal Society B, investigated the effect these warmer waters was having on local populations of marine molluscs, as well as the arrival of invasive species from the Red Sea via the Suez Canal.

Paolo Albano, from the University of Vienna's Department of Paleontology, initially set out to contrast populations of local and non-native species along the Israeli shelf in the eastern Mediterranean. But he quickly realised the extent to which local mollusc populations had declined.

Warming waters in the Eastern Mediterranean have lead to collapse of the population of molluscs

Paolo Albano, from the University of Vienna's Department of Paleontology and his colleagues compared mollusc populations identified from more than 100 seabed samples with historical records, finding that only 12 percent of the molluscs historically present in shallow sediment were still there.

"My expectation was to find a Mediterranean ecosystem with these 'newcomers'," he told AFP.

"However, after the first dive, I immediately realised that the problem was another one: the lack of the native Mediterranean species, even the most common ones that you would find everywhere in the Mediterranean."

Local eradication of species

Albano and his colleagues compared mollusc populations identified from more than 100 seabed samples with historical records, finding that only 12 percent of the molluscs historically present in shallow sediment were still there.

On rocky reefs, that figure stood at just five percent.

The team also estimated that 60 percent of the remaining mollusc populations studied do not reach a reproductive size, rendering the region a "demographic sink" for some species.

Albano said that while other factors could be playing a role in these population collapses, not least the impact of non-native species and pollution, the overall trend was likely caused by warming seas.

"Tolerance to temperature is what really matters here and most of the native Mediterranean species are in the easternmost Mediterranean Sea at the limits of their tolerance to temperature," he said.

In contrast to local molluscs, populations of tropical species entering the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal were thriving.

This species turnover is causing the onset of a "novel ecosystem", the authors said, and the massive loss of native species is likely too significant to rectify.

Albano said the Eastern Mediterranean was "paradigmatic of what is happening in marine ecosystems due to global warming: species respond to warming by shifting their ranges and in some areas this means local eradication of species."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

climate disasters

World's top 10 environment disasters caused $150 billion worth of damages : report

Dec 28, 2020
World's top 10 environment disasters caused $150 billion worth of damages : report
Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Time

Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Jan 07, 2021
More than half of the nations have missed the deadline to submit upgraded climate ambitions

climate goals

More than half of the nations have missed the deadline to submit upgraded climate ambitions

Jan 06, 2021
Baked-in global warming already in the air will make it difficult to stick to climate change goals

global warming

Baked-in global warming already in the air will make it difficult to stick to climate change goals

Jan 06, 2021
2020 for India was the eight warmest year since 1901, much lower than the highest temperature in 2016: IMD

warm weather

2020 for India was the eight warmest year since 1901, much lower than the highest temperature in 2016: IMD

Jan 05, 2021
Israel announces third nationwide COVID-19 lockdown; schools to remain partially open

NewsTracker

Israel announces third nationwide COVID-19 lockdown; schools to remain partially open

Dec 24, 2020

science

Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Time

Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Jan 07, 2021
Fifty percent of elderly suffer from chronic diseases, 40 percent are disabled: LASI Wave 1 report

old age

Fifty percent of elderly suffer from chronic diseases, 40 percent are disabled: LASI Wave 1 report

Jan 07, 2021
At least one in four science ministry officials should be scientists with current domain expertise: Draft policy

Science Policy

At least one in four science ministry officials should be scientists with current domain expertise: Draft policy

Jan 07, 2021
National 'cow science' exam for students, general public to be held on 25 February, annually

Cow Science

National 'cow science' exam for students, general public to be held on 25 February, annually

Jan 06, 2021