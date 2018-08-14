Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 14 August, 2018 09:11 IST

'War on plastic not enough': France to set penalties on non-recycled plastic

Plastic production has soared more than 40% globally over the past 10 years, mainly for packaging.

France plans to introduce a penalty system next year that would increase the costs of consumer goods with packaging made of non-recycled plastic, part of a pledge to use only recycled plastic nationwide by 2025, an environment ministry official said on Sunday.

Brune Poirson, secretary of state for ecological transition, said the move was one of several to be implemented in coming years, including a deposit-refund scheme for plastic bottles.

"Declaring war on plastic is not enough. We need to transform the French economy," she told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

Under the new plan, products with recycled plastic packaging could cost up to 10 percent less, Poirson said.

"When there's a choice between two bottles, one made of recycled plastic and the other without, the first will be less expensive," she said.

"When non-recycled plastic will cost more, that will eliminate much of the excessive packaging," Poirson said.

Flore Berlingen of the association Zero Waste France told AFP: "We're hoping that companies play along so that clients aren't the ones penalised" by the new measure.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Emmanuel Guichard of the Elipso federation of plastic packaging makers gave a cautious welcome to the French plan.

"For bottles, giving consumers a choice is possible. But we can't forget other items — today there's no recycled plastic available for yogurt pots," he said.

Ubiquitous images on social media of marine fauna suffocated by plastics, as well as initiatives such as "plastic attacks" — which see shoppers dump all the packaging of their purchases outside supermarkets — have begun to spur political responses around the world.

'Only part of the solution'
The French plan is "part of the solution, albeit incomplete, since it is only about recycling and not reducing plastic," remarked Fanny Vismara, an organiser of "plastic attacks" in France.

She noted that glass, unlike plastic, is "infinitely recyclable".

Berlingen added: "Recycling is necessary but not sufficient. We absolutely must cut off the flow and have more stringent measures against over-packaging and disposable objects."

France currently recycles around 25 percent of its plastic, according to the magazine 60 Million Consumers.

It has already outlawed single-use plastic bags in supermarkets unless they can be composted, hoping to encourage people to shop with their own bags.

The French government also aims to increase taxes on burying trash in landfills while cutting taxes for recycling operations, hoping to address the growing problem of tonnes of plastic finding its way into oceans.

The Carrefour and Leclerc supermarket chains have said they will quit selling plastic straws in the coming months, ahead of a law outlawing them by 2020.

The European Commission also wants to sharply cut down on single-use plastic objects, announcing in May rules requiring the use of alternative materials and incentives for businesses.

Plastic production has soared more than 40 percent globally over the past 10 years, mainly for packaging.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Plastic ban

Chile becomes first South American country to ban commercial use of plastic bags

Aug 05, 2018

Plastic Ban

New Zealand becomes the latest country to ban single-use plastic shopping bags

Aug 10, 2018

Conservation

95 percent of world's lemur population is 'on the brink of extinction': IUCN

Aug 02, 2018

Bacteria

Contrary to current understanding, bacteria too can become extinct: Study

Jul 31, 2018

Climate change

Record Arctic temperatures melt away Sweden's highest peak on Kebnekaise mountain

Aug 02, 2018

Geology

Rare blue diamonds reveal Earth's deepest geological secrets, say scientists

Aug 02, 2018

science

Plastic

'War on plastic not enough': France to set penalties on non-recycled plastic

Aug 14, 2018

E-cigarettes

E-cigarettes can change cells in the lungs, lower defence against infection

Aug 14, 2018

SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX vows to send first astronauts into orbit in April 2019

Aug 14, 2018

ISRO

From the new SSLV to Chandrayaan-2, ISRO announces big plans for next 3 years

Aug 13, 2018