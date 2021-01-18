Monday, January 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Virgin Orbit rocket launched from 747 wing deploys nine CubeSats in successful second attempt

The rocket’s upper stage coasted for some time, reignited to circularize its orbit, and later deployed the nine CubeSats.


The Associated PressJan 18, 2021 11:32:35 IST

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit reached space on Sunday, eight months after the first demonstration flight of its air-launched rocket system failed, the company said. A 70-foot-long (21.34-meter-long) LauncherOne rocket was released from beneath the wing of a Boeing 747 carrier aircraft off the coast of Southern California, ignited moments later and soared toward space. The two-stage rocket carried a cluster of very small satellites known as CubeSats developed and built as part of a NASA educational program involving US universities.

The launch occurred after the Boeing 747-400 took off from Mojave Air and Space Port in the desert north of Los Angeles and flew out over the Pacific Ocean to a drop point beyond the Channel Islands.

“According to telemetry, LauncherOne has reached orbit!” Virgin Orbit tweeted later. “Everyone on the team who is not in mission control right now is going absolutely bonkers.”

The rocket’s upper stage coasted for a period, reignited to circularize the orbit and then deployed the nine CubeSats.

The flight developments were announced on social media. The launch was not publicly livestreamed.

Virgin Orbit rocket launched from 747 wing deploys nine CubeSats in successful second attempt

The Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 rocket launch platform was used in the rocket's first success and second attempt to reach space. AP

Virgin Orbit, based in Long Beach, California, is part of a wave of companies targeting the launch market for increasingly capable small satellites, which may range in sizes comparable to a toaster on up to a home refrigerator.

Competitor Rocket Lab, also headquartered in Long Beach, has deployed 96 payloads in 17 launches of its Electron rocket from a site in New Zealand. Another of its rockets was nearing launch Sunday.

Virgin Orbit touts the flexibility of its capability to begin its missions by using airports around the globe. Virgin Orbit attempted its first demonstration launch in May 2020. The rocket was released and ignited but only briefly flew under power before it stopped thrusting. The lost payload was only a test satellite. The company later said an investigation determined there was a breach in a high-pressure line carrying cryogenic liquid oxygen to the first-stage combustion chamber.

Virgin Orbit is separate from Virgin Galactic, the company founded by Branson to carry passengers on suborbital hops in which they will experience the sensations and sights of spaceflight.

Virgin Galactic expects to begin commercial operations this year in southern New Mexico.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Space Launch System

NASA's SLS rocket faces new setback that could delay astronauts' return to the moon

Jan 18, 2021
NASA's SLS rocket faces new setback that could delay astronauts' return to the moon
Flight surgeons to train in space medicine in Russia to assist Gaganyaan astronauts: ISRO officials

Gaganyaan mission

Flight surgeons to train in space medicine in Russia to assist Gaganyaan astronauts: ISRO officials

Jan 11, 2021
ISRO to adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs to promote space, science related education

isro

ISRO to adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs to promote space, science related education

Jan 12, 2021
Spacecraft named in memory of Kalpana Chawla to depart from ISS: Here is how to watch it live

Cygnus spacecraft

Spacecraft named in memory of Kalpana Chawla to depart from ISS: Here is how to watch it live

Jan 04, 2021
ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Lunar Gateway

ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Jan 11, 2021
Space exploration in 2021 to see missions to Mars, the Moon, views from beyond 'deep space'

Space Exploration

Space exploration in 2021 to see missions to Mars, the Moon, views from beyond 'deep space'

Jan 05, 2021

science

Some octopus species appear to be coping well with increase in ocean acidity, for now

Ocean Acidification

Some octopus species appear to be coping well with increase in ocean acidity, for now

Jan 15, 2021
Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

The Universe

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

Jan 14, 2021
Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Covid-19 Vaccines

Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Jan 14, 2021
Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Megalodon Sharks

Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Jan 14, 2021