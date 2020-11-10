Tuesday, November 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Virgin Hyperloop completes its first journey transporting two passengers in just 15 seconds

Virgin said once brought into regular use, the pods will be able to transport up to 28 people at a time.


Agence France-PresseNov 10, 2020 13:03:09 IST

The Virgin Hyperloop made its first journey carrying passengers Sunday, in a test the company claimed represented a major step forward for the "groundbreaking" technology capable of transporting people at 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) an hour.

The Hyperloop is intended to carry passengers in small pods through a vacuum tube, with proponents arguing it could revolutionize high-speed travel.

Virgin says the Hyperloop will be able to reach top speeds of 1,080 kilometres an hour (671 mph) -- projecting a 45-minute journey from Los Angeles to San Francisco -- and will produce no carbon emissions.

Virgin Hyperloop completes its first journey transporting two passengers in just 15 seconds

The two virgin hyperloop employees that were the first passengers in the pod. Image credit: Virgin Hyperloop

But until Sunday the technology, first proposed by eccentric US tech magnate Elon Musk in 2012, had not been tested with people on board.

Two Virgin employees made the 500-meter journey in a two-person vehicle in just 15 seconds at a test site in the Nevada desert.

Passenger Sara Luchian told the BBC she felt the trip was "exhilarating both psychologically and physically", and reported no discomfort.

Once brought into regular use, the pods will be able to transport up to 28 people at a time, Virgin says, with larger models for moving goods also in development.

Virgin's Hyperloop has raised more than $400 million, largely from company CEO Richard Branson and the logistics company DP World, which is owned by the Dubai government. Virgin is one of a number of companies working to develop the technology.

But while Branson on Sunday hailed the success of the "groundbreaking" Hyperloop, concerns have dogged developers about just how safe the technology would be.

One researcher at Sweden's Royal Institute of Technology argued that the high speeds involved could turn the Hyperloop into a "barf ride."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

IPL 2020

IPL on Pod: Virat Kohli's captaincy, summit clash preview between DC and MI, and more

Nov 09, 2020
IPL on Pod: Virat Kohli's captaincy, summit clash preview between DC and MI, and more
Blaupunkt BTW Air TWS earphones with 15-hours battery launched in India at Rs 3,990

Blaupunkt BTW Air TWS Earphones

Blaupunkt BTW Air TWS earphones with 15-hours battery launched in India at Rs 3,990

Nov 04, 2020

science

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020
New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Moon Mineral

New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Nov 06, 2020
Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Spaceflight

Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Nov 05, 2020