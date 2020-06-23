Tuesday, June 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Virgin Galactic, NASA to work jointly on private tourism, space station visits

For NASA, private partnerships with companies like Virgin Galactic and SpaceX are helping revive its own human missions.


ReutersJun 23, 2020 11:42:19 IST

Billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Monday it has signed up with NASA to develop a program to promote private missions to the International Space Station (ISS), sending the shares of the company up about 16%.

As part of its agreement with the Johnson Space Center, the space tourism company will identify candidates interested in buying tickets for private rides to space in orbital-grade vehicles from other companies, and develop training packages under its “astronaut readiness program.”

The company competes with billionaire-backed ventures such as Amazon.com Inc’s Blue Origin that are vying to usher in a new era of space tourism, racing to be the first to offer sub-orbital flights to civilian space travelers.

Virgin Galactic, NASA to work jointly on private tourism, space station visits

Virgin Galactic's next passenger spaceship stands on its landing gear in a weight-on-wheels test in the company's Mojave Air and Space Port in California. Image: Thomas Storesund/Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic offers zero-gravity experiences to customers with its centerpiece SpaceShipTwo plane and has long-term point-to-point travel plans to quickly transport passengers from city to city at near-space altitudes.

This is the second agreement between Virgin Galactic and the U.S. space agency. In May, the two entered an agreement to develop ‘high-Mach’ aircraft for potential civilian use.

For NASA, the private partnerships are helping it revive its own human space missions. Last month, Elon Musk’s SpaceX ended NASA’s nine-year hiatus by delivering two astronauts to the ISS.

The space agency is leaning heavily on private companies built around shared visions for space exploration, as it gears up for a long-term presence on the moon and prepares for a manned mission to Mars.

Shares of Virgin Galactic closed at $17.39.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Spaceflight

US should be respectful, not mock the space agency it has relied on all these years: Roscosmos chief

Jun 10, 2020
US should be respectful, not mock the space agency it has relied on all these years: Roscosmos chief
Tiny CubeSat mission ASTERIA breaks record for smallest satellite to detect an exoplanet

Exoplanets

Tiny CubeSat mission ASTERIA breaks record for smallest satellite to detect an exoplanet

Jun 11, 2020
How to take a guided tour of the Space Station from the comfort of your home using Google Earth

Space Station

How to take a guided tour of the Space Station from the comfort of your home using Google Earth

Jun 10, 2020
Quantum state: Astronauts create 'exotic' fifth state of matter on the International Space Station

quantum state

Quantum state: Astronauts create 'exotic' fifth state of matter on the International Space Station

Jun 12, 2020
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to honor medical teams fighting COVID-19

Perseverance Rover

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to honor medical teams fighting COVID-19

Jun 19, 2020
NASA's Cassini observes volcano-like features near the poles of Saturn’s moon Titan

Cryovolcanoes

NASA's Cassini observes volcano-like features near the poles of Saturn’s moon Titan

Jun 17, 2020

science

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020
Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Wildlife trade

Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Jun 22, 2020
Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Arctic Warming

Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Jun 22, 2020
COVID-19 'vaccine nationalism' could block vulnerable populations from access to protection

COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 'vaccine nationalism' could block vulnerable populations from access to protection

Jun 22, 2020