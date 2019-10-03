Thursday, October 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

'Victor'ious eagle to record melting of Alp's glaciers with a camera mounted on his back

Victor will embark upon five flights this week over the Alps, with each flight lasting three to five kilometres.


The Associated PressOct 03, 2019 16:53:59 IST

The images will be stunningly beautiful yet also hint of dire future consequences. Filmed with a camera mounted between his majestic wings, they’ll show how a white-tailed eagle named Victor sees the world as he flies over the Alps and captures its once-magnificent glaciers now crumbling because of global warming.

Their wasting away is unlikely to be a pretty sight. And that’s the whole point.

Victor will embark upon five flights this week over the Alps. Organizers hope his spectacular eagle’s-view footage will help jolt the world out of climate-change apathy and toward swifter action to combat its effects.

Victorious eagle to record melting of Alps glaciers with a camera mounted on his back

A camera is mounted on a an eagle and it will record the glaciers. image credit: AP

His handler hopes that seeing the world as an eagle sees it will also convince viewers of the importance of protecting birds and their environments, especially after a devastating recent report chronicled their decline.

“Humanity has two dreams: to swim with dolphins and fly with eagles,” French falconer and Freedom Conservation founder Jacques-Olivier Travers said. “This is the first time that we’ll really ride on an eagle’s back over such distances and such vistas, and see how he flies.”

“How can you convince people to protect the birds and their environment if you never show them what the birds see?” he added.

Weather permitting, the nine-year-old Victor will set off Thursday from the top of the Swiss mountain Piz Corvatsch with a 360-degree camera on his back and a GPS to track his progress. He’ll fly through Germany, Austria and Italy before ending his mountain tour in France on 7 October.

A colleague will release Victor from the top of each peak. During each flight, the eagle will fly three to five kilometres — and descend 1,500 to 3,000 meters — in search of Travers below.

“I don’t have a remote control. So if he doesn’t see me and decides not to come to me, he could go anywhere,” Travers said.

That’s why the flights are weather dependent. If Victor’s vision is obscured by clouds, “he won’t come,” Travers said. “It’s essential that he sees me.”

Carrying a camera does slow Victor down.

“It’s a bit like putting a washing machine on the roof of your car. You don’t go as fast and you use more energy,” Travers said. “It’s the same for him. He doesn’t fly as fast with that on his back and it demands a greater effort from him.”

But Victor’s earlier flights over Paris and Burj Khalifa garnered millions of views, and organizers hope the bird’s heavy lifting will yield powerful images that make disappearing glaciers impossible to ignore.

Travers has witnessed the melting firsthand during scouting trips ahead of Victor’s travels. A German glacier that had hard-packed snow when he first visited last year is now mushy, he said.

Victor the eagle is famous. image credit: Twitter

Victor the eagle is famous. image credit: Twitter

“I was stunned,” he said. “The difference over a year was incredible.”

Disintegrating permafrost, which now glues a glacier’s rocks together, can cause them to crumble with potentially devastating consequences.

Victor’s flight comes as Italian authorities are scrambling to respond to fears that part of a large Italian glacier near Mont Blanc is on the verge of collapsing. They’ve warned that falling ice could endanger homes and people in the Val Ferret area, a popular hiking area.

At the rate the planet is warming, it’s too late to save the Alps’ glaciers, Freedom Conservation Managing Director Ronald Menzel said. But it’s not too late to fight climate change more broadly. He hopes Victor’s popularity will spur viewers into action.

“We hope that once more, people are going to see nature from a totally different perspective and just reconnect to it and realize that wow, it’s actually something that is amazing and that we want to do something to preserve,” he said.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Global Heating

Quickly melting glaciers spell water trouble for the world's highest capital in Bolivia

Sep 19, 2019
Quickly melting glaciers spell water trouble for the world's highest capital in Bolivia
Melting glaciers in Antarctica are accelerating the thawing of the continent's ice sheets

Antarctic ice

Melting glaciers in Antarctica are accelerating the thawing of the continent's ice sheets

Sep 23, 2019
Wildlife Week India 2019: Tragic tale of 'man-eating' tigress Avni tells us so much about the climate crisis

Wildlife Week India 2019

Wildlife Week India 2019: Tragic tale of 'man-eating' tigress Avni tells us so much about the climate crisis

Oct 01, 2019
Sea-level rise is inevitable — but acting on it now can prevent catastrophe for coastlines

Sea Level Rise

Sea-level rise is inevitable — but acting on it now can prevent catastrophe for coastlines

Sep 30, 2019
Five-year period ending 2019 set to be hottest on record, a damning UN report claims

Climate

Five-year period ending 2019 set to be hottest on record, a damning UN report claims

Sep 23, 2019
'Those who targeted me now talk about climate change,' says Jairam Ramesh in veiled attack on Narendra Modi

NewsTracker

'Those who targeted me now talk about climate change,' says Jairam Ramesh in veiled attack on Narendra Modi

Oct 02, 2019

science

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019