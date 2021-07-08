Thursday, July 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Venus, Mars and crescent moon to align in 'planetary conjunction' during 12-13 July

People can use ordinary binocular to watch this event and those who continue watching the skies will even witness the departure of these planets.


FP TrendingJul 08, 2021 19:57:07 IST

A special week is ahead for sky gazers and astronomy enthusiasts as two of Earth’s immediate neighbours - Venus and Mars will be coming close to one another in the coming days. This celestial event is being termed as ‘planetary conjunction’ because it will be easily visible to the naked eye.

Being observable only from Earth, a ‘planetary conjunction’ occurs when two planets come closest to each other on a specific day even though they remain far away from one another.

Venus, Mars and moon planetary conjunction. Image credit: Abigail Banerji/Tech2

Venus, Mars and moon planetary conjunction. Image credit: Abigail Banerji/Tech2

Informing people about the event on social media, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) shared a post revealing details. “Mars and Venus are passing close to each other in the sky and will be only 0.5 degrees (as wide as the size of the Moon) on 13 July,” a tweet from the official handle reads.

Further in the post, the IIA informed that the moon will also be close to Venus and Mars on 12 July. The institute had asked sky gazers to go out and witness the event every evening from today, 8 July.

This amazing sight will be only visible in the western sky or horizon under clear sky conditions after sunset.

As the meeting of these celestial objects is a big occurrence in the sky, astronomy enthusiasts can commence observing the sky from Thursday (8 July) and continue till Tuesday (13 July). People who continue watching it after the event will also be able to see the departure of these planets. Any ordinary binoculars will show Venus and Mars at their closest.

Meanwhile, the Pune-based Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) and the IIA, located in Bengaluru have invited photograph entries of the event. Candidates who are interested can send their photos or sketches to outreach@iiap.res.in. The best among them will be published by the institutes online.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

sky events

From Venus meeting Mars to Thunder moon: Celestial events in July to keep an eye out for

Jul 08, 2021
From Venus meeting Mars to Thunder moon: Celestial events in July to keep an eye out for
Mars' auroras happen all over the planet and UAE's Hope orbiter captures new images

hope orbiter

Mars' auroras happen all over the planet and UAE's Hope orbiter captures new images

Jul 05, 2021
Venus doesn't have enough water in its atmosphere to support active life, say scientists

venus

Venus doesn't have enough water in its atmosphere to support active life, say scientists

Jun 30, 2021
Wimbledon 2021: Opposites attract as Nick Kyrgios, Venus Williams mix and match at SW19

Wimbledon 2021

Wimbledon 2021: Opposites attract as Nick Kyrgios, Venus Williams mix and match at SW19

Jul 03, 2021
Wimbledon 2021: Ons Jabeur hopes exploits galvanise Arab women to play on tennis tour

Wimbledon 2021

Wimbledon 2021: Ons Jabeur hopes exploits galvanise Arab women to play on tennis tour

Jul 01, 2021
Wimbledon 2021: Slippery courts, heartbroken Serena Williams, inspirational Ons Jabeur in talking points from first week

Wimbledon 2021

Wimbledon 2021: Slippery courts, heartbroken Serena Williams, inspirational Ons Jabeur in talking points from first week

Jul 04, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021