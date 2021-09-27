Monday, September 27, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Vegan food to soon sport FSSAI-approved logo of green sapling inside a 'V'

According to an FSSAI statement, the 'Green' colour and the leaf "depicts that the ingredient/product is of plant origin and the letter 'V' identifies the product to be as 'Vegan'.


tech2 News StaffSep 27, 2021 16:56:09 IST

The Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released a new logo for vegan food items. This is supposed to help consumers identify food items that are plant-based, more easily.

According to ANI, this new logo is part of FSSAI's first draft rules for vegan food products. They are called the Food Safety and Standards (Vegan Foods) Regulations, 2021.

FSSAI is the apex food regulator of India under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. They have defined the food items that come under the vegan food category.

FSSAI's new Vegan food logo. Image credit: Twitter/ANI

FSSAI's new Vegan food logo. Image credit: Twitter/ANI

According to the definition, vegan foods are those that have not been made using 'any ingredients, additives and processing aids of animal origin including milk and milk products, fish, poultry and meat, egg or egg products, honey or honey bee products, materials of insect origin like silk, dyes, chitin/chitosan etc or ingredients that are clarified using animal-sourced products e.g., bone char used in sugar bleaching, isinglass in clarifying beer etc.'

Similar to the distinction made for vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods, now vegan foods will be denoted with a green logo and the letter 'V'. It has a little green plant and the word vegan underneath the letter.

According to an FSSAI statement, the 'Green' colour and the leaf "depicts that the ingredient/product is of plant origin. The letter 'V' identifies the product to be as 'Vegan'.

The logos for vegetarian and non-vegetarian products are dots in green and brown colours, respectively.


Arun Singhal, the Chief Executive Officer of FSSAI told ANI, "Earlier we had logos for the vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. People are well aware of green dot for vegetarian food and a brown dot for non-vegetarian food. But beyond that, there is a movement for veganism."

FSSAI drafted these rules for vegan food products after the Cental government outlined vegan foods and mentioned the compliance requirement, reported Hindustan Times.

"There are many people who are allergic to milk that's why they want to avoid animal products completely. For them we have the vegan food logo that will help people to make their choice," he added.

The logo was developed by Kruti Manish Rathore of Mount Caramel College, Bangalore under the guidance of Sangeeta Pandey, report Moneycontrol. She is pursuing her Masters in Food Science and Nutrition.

PTI also reported that the FSSAI has plans to introduce front-of-package (FoP) labelling. This will provide people with simple nutrition information in a more accessible location.

Singhal said that many countries which used FoP labels witnessed a reduction in consumption of junk food.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Nestle India violated laws by producing Maggi with excessive lead content: FSSAI tells HC

Jul 24, 2015
Nestle India violated laws by producing Maggi with excessive lead content: FSSAI tells HC
IIT-Bombay issues clarification, says it has not banned non-vegetarian food at campus eatery

NewsTracker

IIT-Bombay issues clarification, says it has not banned non-vegetarian food at campus eatery

Feb 06, 2018
Shiv Sena activists force over 500 meat shops in Gurugram shut for Navratri

NewTracker

Shiv Sena activists force over 500 meat shops in Gurugram shut for Navratri

Sep 22, 2017
'Get Yogi Adityanath haircut': School in Meerut allegedly tells students, bans non-veg food

NewsTracker

'Get Yogi Adityanath haircut': School in Meerut allegedly tells students, bans non-veg food

Apr 28, 2017
Air India decision to stop serving non-veg food comes under Parliamentary panel lens

NewsTracker

Air India decision to stop serving non-veg food comes under Parliamentary panel lens

Jul 12, 2017
Sorry Bengalis, the Malayalis love fish more than you!

BuzzPatrol

Sorry Bengalis, the Malayalis love fish more than you!

Jul 23, 2014

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021