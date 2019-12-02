Monday, December 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

US & EU must pay 54 percent of the climate action costs, says civil society groups

Over 60 countries, including most small island nations, have already committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.


Disha ShettyDec 02, 2019 17:00:38 IST

A new report by more than 100 civil society organisations holds the United States and the 27-country bloc European Union responsible for 54 percent of the cost of climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Highlighting the issue of equity, the report holds the US and the EU responsible for the larger part of historical emissions.

The world is already over 1.1 deg C warmer than the pre-industrial era and if the current trends continue, average global temperatures can be expected to rise by 3.4-3.9 deg C by the turn of this century, according to the United Nations (UN).

US & EU must pay 54 percent of the climate action costs, says civil society groups

A new report holds the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) jointly responsible for 54% of the cost of repairing the damage caused by climate change in poor and middle-income countries.

The report comes as representatives of countries around the world meet at Spain’s capital Madrid (December 2-9, 2019) for the annual climate discussions, the 25th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25).

The report is endorsed by organisations such as the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and ActionAid, and sets out how much responsibility the wealthy countries must take for the devastating impacts of rising global temperatures. Called Can Climate Change-Fuelled Loss and Damage Ever Be Fair?, the report recommends immediate public climate finance based on the loss and damage already caused as the first step for wealthy countries.

Sivan Kartha, a senior scientist at the Stockholm Environment Institute, developed the equity analysis used in the report.

Calculating ‘fair share’ of responsibility

A quarter of a century since the first climate change meeting in 1995, experts are increasingly frustrated with inadequate action even as rising sea levels threaten the existence of several coastal and island countries.

This year in addition to COP, UN Secretary General António Guterres hosted another climate meeting in September, inviting world leaders with bold plans to take centrestage--with limited success. Leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took the stage, repeated initiatives already taken by their governments and remained vague on deadlines for future promises.

Yet, there is clear evidence that the climate crisis is disproportionately affecting the poorer countries that have limited capacity to cope, the report points out, citing the example of Mozambique on Africa’s western coastline. “Consider only one tragic incident--the Cyclones Idai and Kenneth--which caused more than $3 billion in economic damages in Mozambique alone, roughly 20 percent of its GDP, with lasting implications, not to mention the loss of lives and livelihoods,” the report says.

This year heatwaves have ravaged countries from France to India, causing loss of life and productivity, as IndiaSpend reported in August 2019.

As the planet warms, the frequency and intensity of extreme events such as cyclones and floods will rise, according to the latest climate-change report, released in September 2019 by the Intergovernmental panel on climate change (IPCC), the UN body that assesses the science related to global warming. While a particular event cannot be said to have been caused by climate change, the frequency of such extreme events is rising, the latest research proves conclusively.

‘Fair share’

The present report examines data on historical carbon emissions to calculate the ‘fair share’ of responsibility for climate financing.

The report estimates that the US owes at least 30 percent and the EU 24 percent, after taking into account their historical emissions and financial capacity to respond. In absolute numbers, the report recommends a minimum goal of providing developing countries with $50 billion by 2022, $150 billion by 2025 and $300 billion by 2030.

Indiaspend-logo

The report added that costs such as human sickness and death as well as loss of biodiversity were difficult to quantify, and that these costs are only an estimate.

“The climate crisis is inherently unjust. This is why we need rich countries to stop emitting now, but they must also provide essential funding for loss and damage,” said Dipti Bhatnagar, climate justice and energy coordinator, Friends of the Earth International, Mozambique. “We need a repayment of the climate debt that must flow to southern governments (poor and middle income nations) who must be accountable to their people to deal with the climate crisis.”

Carbon emissions around the world continue to rise, and soared to a record high in 2018, as IndiaSpend reported on November 28, 2019. China is currently the top emitter, followed by the US, EU and India. Canada emits the highest carbon per capita while India emits among the lowest, as IndiaSpend reported in September 2019.

“The climate emergency is the greatest equity challenge of our time,” said Harjeet Singh, global lead on climate change for ActionAid, one of the organisations involved in the making of this report. “The current, unjust system for responding to climate disasters is pushing developing countries further into poverty and debt.” Singh added that COP25 was an opportunity for rich countries to meet their responsibility towards those countries hardest hit by the climate crisis.

US withdrew, EU missing targets

The UN has asked countries to aim to cut their carbon emissions by nearly half by 2030 and bring it to zero by increasing carbon sinks such as forests that absorb the carbon in the air.

Over 60 countries, including most small island nations, have already committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. None of them are major carbon emitters. While Europe is set to miss its climate targets, the US has withdrawn from the 2015 Paris Agreement that calls for emission cuts by countries to contain global temperature rise to 2 deg C — a low target that will still lead to catastrophic changes, according to scientists.

Yet, as global temperatures rise and alter rainfall patterns, global food systems are getting increasingly stressed. Economic hardship is fuelling a migration crisis.

“Millions of people around the world are already ravaged by a climate crisis they didn’t cause,” said Sven Harmeling, global policy lead climate change and resilience, CARE International. “From Africa and Asia to Europe and the Americas, this burden falls disproportionately on the poorest and most vulnerable, particularly women and girls. Ramping up finance to reduce climate impacts and to recover from those unavoided is overdue.”

(Disha Shetty is a reporting fellow with IndiaSpend.)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

carbon emissions

New study shows paying countries for their forests deters them from cutting trees

Nov 19, 2019
New study shows paying countries for their forests deters them from cutting trees
COP25 Madrid: UN report findings bleak; emissions must be down by 7.6% annually to stay within safe limits

COP25

COP25 Madrid: UN report findings bleak; emissions must be down by 7.6% annually to stay within safe limits

Nov 28, 2019
Melting ice, increasing temperatures, natural calamities are warning signs for climate change

climate change

Melting ice, increasing temperatures, natural calamities are warning signs for climate change

Dec 02, 2019
Greenhouse gas emissions hit record level, world temp could rise more than twice the agreed limit: UN

Emissions Gap Report 2019

Greenhouse gas emissions hit record level, world temp could rise more than twice the agreed limit: UN

Nov 26, 2019
Global Climate Strike today: When & where to join protests for climate action, justice in India

Climate Strike

Global Climate Strike today: When & where to join protests for climate action, justice in India

Nov 29, 2019
Tree-planting has enormous potential but significant socio-ecological challenges for climate action

Environment

Tree-planting has enormous potential but significant socio-ecological challenges for climate action

Nov 21, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019