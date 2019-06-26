Wednesday, June 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Urban heat islands: Heatwaves in cities caused due to lack of vegetation

The phenomenon where cities are hotter than the surrounding countryside is actually known as an urban heat island

Agence France-PresseJun 26, 2019 11:31:30 IST

Boffins call it a heat sink—a passive exchanger designed to dissipate heat—but when the sink is an actual city, its concrete, and asphalt sweltering in the heat, it feels more like an oven to those who live and work there. The phenomenon where cities are hotter than the surrounding countryside is actually known as an urban heat island, and while the effect exists year-round, it is most acutely felt at exactly the worst moment—a heatwave.

Urban microclimate

In the countryside, vegetation uses sunlight and water from the soil for photosynthesis which in addition to converting carbon dioxide into oxygen, also releases water into the air. This helps disperse solar energy and cool the surrounding area. Meanwhile, in cities, there is not nearly as much vegetation to disperse heat. Moreover, asphalt and cement absorb solar energy during the day and release it during the night.

Urban heat islands: Heatwaves in cities caused due to lack of vegetation

The result is the city is hotter than the surrounding countryside, as buildings and streets act as a giant heat sink, and this is most noticeable during heatwaves. France's national meteorological service has found an average annual difference between Paris and surrounding rural areas on the order of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius (4 - 5 degrees Fahrenheit). During a heatwave, the difference "can reach close to 10 degrees Celsius", said Meteo-France.

During a 2003 heatwave, when the daytime temperature hit 40 degrees C it fell to between 23 and 26 degrees during the night in the areas of the city that are the greenest or got the most breeze. But in the city centre it fell only to 28 degrees. This urban microclimate "aggravates the effects felt, in particular during the night, a critical period when normally the human body recuperates," said Aude Lemonsu, who heads up Meteo-France's research centre.

These urban heat islands thus magnify the effects of climate change which is expected to increase the number of heatwaves, researchers warn.

Air conditioning

To the list of factors making cities feel like ovens, there is another one which must be added: air conditioning. "The more you use air conditioning in buildings, the more you heat the outside air," noted Lemonsu. The vicious circle of air conditioning is abetted by the design of major cities. A study published in a March 2018 issue of Physical Review Letters found that the more a city is designed into a square grid pattern, the more it traps heat. The orientation of buildings can also play a role—letting in more light lets in more heat.

Cool down

While redesigning cities would be difficult and prohibitively costly, there are things that can be done. Planting more trees and plants can help cool the air locally.

"You can even create vegetal walls and roofs to reduce the heat created by buildings, said Amandine Crambes, an urban engineer and planner at France's environment and energy management agency, ADEME.

When buildings are built and renovated the choices made can have considerable consequences. If the outside temperature is 26 degrees C, the surface of a dark coloured roof can reach 80 degrees, said Crambes. Meanwhile, the surface of a light coloured roof will be around 45 degrees C as it reflects more sunlight and absorbs less heat, and a roof covered with plants won't rise above 29 C, she said. Such cool roofs are gaining traction, and some cities like Los Angeles have even experimented with painting streets white.

Another possibility that can be explored: water. We all know from experience that a shower provides relief from the heat. The city of Paris has been experimenting in recent years to see if watering streets during extreme heat can help reduce temperatures.

Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

"The question of urban resilience is being taken into account more and more," said Crambes, noting that authorities face difficult choices constrained by costs and the interest of different stakeholders, including property owners.

A nap in the park

For cities, it is fast becoming imperative to make the most of the cool islands within the heat islands. Paris has opened up public parks normally closed at night to allow residents to sleep in the open air when a heatwave makes it difficult to spend a restful night in an apartment without air conditioning. Paris and the central French city of Lyon have created maps showing where people can escape the heat, like air-conditioned museums and pools. The city of light has also been working to adapt school courtyards to climate change. Out are stark asphalt squares and in are trees and water fountains. These courtyards may even be opened to seniors and others at risk to extreme heat if needed.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Private video

Private video

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Solar cells

IIT researchers develop method to enhance the efficiency of existing solar cells

Jun 19, 2019
IIT researchers develop method to enhance the efficiency of existing solar cells
Heatwave claims 61 lives in Bihar, Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for kin of deceased

NewsTracker

Heatwave claims 61 lives in Bihar, Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for kin of deceased

Jun 17, 2019
Nitish Kumar cancels aerial inspection of heatwave affected areas in Bihar to meet patients at Gaya

NewsTracker

Nitish Kumar cancels aerial inspection of heatwave affected areas in Bihar to meet patients at Gaya

Jun 20, 2019
Google Doodle marks summer solstice, start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere

Google Doodle

Google Doodle marks summer solstice, start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere

Jun 21, 2019
IndiGo announces four-day summer sale for travel period between 16 June and 28 September

NewsTracker

IndiGo announces four-day summer sale for travel period between 16 June and 28 September

Jun 11, 2019
Greenland to lose 4.5 percent of ice cover by 3000 due to greenhouse gas emissions

Greenland

Greenland to lose 4.5 percent of ice cover by 3000 due to greenhouse gas emissions

Jun 26, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019