Tuesday, August 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Universe might end in a blast with the death of several black dwarfs, finds a new study

Black dwarfs are white dwarfs that have cooled down to the temperature of the “cosmic microwave background”, and become invisible.


FP TrendingAug 18, 2020 18:02:13 IST

The universe is going to cease to exist one day, in the far future, when all the energy in the stars have burned out. But the last event before this might be several black dwarfs dying with supernovae or massive blasts, said a new study.

Black dwarfs are basically white dwarfs that have cooled down to the temperature of the “cosmic microwave background”, and hence become invisible. The general idea surrounding the dwarfs is that these keep cooling down slowly till it completely runs out of fuel.

Universe might end in a blast with the death of several black dwarfs, finds a new study

This image combines data from four different space telescopes to create a multi-wavelength view of all that remains of the oldest documented example of a supernova, called RCW 86. Image credit: NASA

However, the recent study shows that these stars can continue to undergo nuclear fusion at a “mind-bogglingly slow rate”, which ultimately leads to the huge blasts, reported National Geographic.

According to the study, now accepted to be published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, these dwarfs would be one of the last components of the universe to exist before its end. Hence the supernovae events have been calculated by Matthew Caplan, author of the paper, to take place sometime after 10 to the power 1100 years, a number so huge that it does not have a name.

Caplan, who is an astrophysicist at Illinois State University, said the time frame is massive, yet the “core-collaps[ing] supernova” very well might be the “last interesting astrophysical transients to occur prior to heat death”. Heat death is the death of difference between all kinds of heat. Or, once the universe reaches heat death, “everything everywhere will be the same temperature”. This will come after every star has died in the universe and all the energy left keeps thinning out due to the continuous expansion of the universe. This is one of the most plausible ways hypothesized about the end of the universe.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Astrophysics

Cosmic heartbeat discovered in gas cloud synced with a black hole by Arecibo, Fermi telescopes

Aug 18, 2020
Cosmic heartbeat discovered in gas cloud synced with a black hole by Arecibo, Fermi telescopes
Virgin Galactic postpones SpaceShipTwo spaceflights to 2021 due to COVID-19

SpaceShipTwo

Virgin Galactic postpones SpaceShipTwo spaceflights to 2021 due to COVID-19

Aug 06, 2020
Massive sunspot is turning towards Earth this can result in major solar flares that can effect electrical systems

Sun

Massive sunspot is turning towards Earth this can result in major solar flares that can effect electrical systems

Aug 07, 2020
NASA's TESS completes its two year primary mission; begins extended journey

NASA's TESS

NASA's TESS completes its two year primary mission; begins extended journey

Aug 14, 2020
NASA's Mars Helicopter Ingenuity aboard the Perseverance rover recharges for the first time in space

Perseverance rover

NASA's Mars Helicopter Ingenuity aboard the Perseverance rover recharges for the first time in space

Aug 17, 2020
SpaceX looking to build a spaceport resort near Texas facility, new job posting reveals

SpaceX Resort

SpaceX looking to build a spaceport resort near Texas facility, new job posting reveals

Aug 11, 2020

science

NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Metal Asteroid

NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Aug 18, 2020
Bisexuality in men revisited in new study; draws criticism for interpreting sexual orientation from genital arousal

Male Bisexuality

Bisexuality in men revisited in new study; draws criticism for interpreting sexual orientation from genital arousal

Aug 18, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: What if ‘herd immunity’ is closer than scientists thought?

herd immunity

COVID-19 pandemic: What if ‘herd immunity’ is closer than scientists thought?

Aug 18, 2020
Cosmic heartbeat discovered in gas cloud synced with a black hole by Arecibo, Fermi telescopes

Astrophysics

Cosmic heartbeat discovered in gas cloud synced with a black hole by Arecibo, Fermi telescopes

Aug 18, 2020