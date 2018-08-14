Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Back to
Reuters 14 August, 2018 16:57 IST

United States warns Russia on Moscow's new 'space apparatus inspector'

The United States also voiced concern about Russia’s mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space.

The United States voiced deep concern on Tuesday about Russia’s pursuit of weapons including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, as well as its putting into orbit of a new "space apparatus inspector".

Yleem DS Poblete, US assistant secretary of state for arms control, verification and compliance, was addressing the UN’s Conference on Disarmament in Geneva which has been discussing a new treaty to prevent an arms race in outer space.

Representational image. Reuters

"To the United States this is yet further proof that the Russian actions do not match their words," she told the forum. Russia’s pursuit of counterspace capabilities "is disturbing given the recent pattern of Russian malign behavior," she added.

