Friday, June 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

UNICEF's five reasons why COVID-19 vaccine donations are essential

The chance of a more deadly SAR-CoV-2 variant cropping up into existence increases the longer the virus spreads.


tech2 News StaffJun 11, 2021 17:52:56 IST

Today begins three days of the 47th G7 Summit and the meetings will go on till Sunday, 13 June. This year the host country is the United Kingdom and it is being held in Carbis Bay in Cornwall. The Group of 7 includes the UK, USA, Canada, Japan, Germany, France and Italy. The EU participates in all discussions as a guest. This is the first Summit for the leaders of the US, Japan and Italy since they assumed office.

Every year different countries are invited to participate and this year, leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa will attend. The main agenda for the summit is: vaccines and distributing, recovery from the pandemic and climate action.

A few days before the summit, UNICEF along with 30 celebrities and goodwill ambassadors, penned an open letter to the G7 nations. The letter is asking them to donate the surplus vaccine doses that they have. The UNICEF has also listed five reasons why it is important that these country donate their excess.

According to UNICEF, by late May, more than 1.4 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered. However, less than one percent of the global supply of vaccines is reaching low-income countries. There are enough doses, stockpiled by richer countries, that can be used to innoculate the vulnerable living in the poorer countries.

If the G7 nations and European countries donate 20 percent of the vaccine supplies from the months of June, July and August, they will still have enough to innoculate their citizens. According to an analysis by Airfinity, they will be able to collectively donate more than 150 million doses to those in need.

COVID-19 vaccine donations from countries with a surplus is a practical solution to help the others in need via the COVAX initiative. It is a practical answer to ensure that people in every corner of the world have access to vaccines as soon as possible.

The chance of a more deadly variant of the SAR-CoV-2 virus cropping up into existence increases the longer the virus spreads. There is always a possibility that this new variant could be immune to the existing vaccines and treatments may not work as well. While some nations are in the process of vaccinating their adults, other countries are witnessing surges of the virus in the form of a second or third wave. This is why it is important to get the virus under control.

The pandemic has monopolised the time and energy of most healthcare workers. Even hospitals are unable to deal with the rising cases. And while the coronavirus rages, other preventable diseases are on the rise since people do not have access to proper treatment or immunisation. Even those suffering from diseases like cancer, HIV/AIDS, and other life-altering sicknesses are not getting their medicines. By vaccinating people in poor and low-income countries, the healthcare system will be able to restart the other services.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

SARS-CoV-2 genome

Explainer: What is genome sequencing and surveillance? Why is it important?

Jun 09, 2021
Explainer: What is genome sequencing and surveillance? Why is it important?
Ahead G7 Summit 2021, UNICEF, 100 heads of states and celebrities write open letter to G7 to donate vaccines

G7 Summit 2021

Ahead G7 Summit 2021, UNICEF, 100 heads of states and celebrities write open letter to G7 to donate vaccines

Jun 11, 2021
G7 Summit 2021: All you need to know about history of annual summit founded in 1975

G7 background

G7 Summit 2021: All you need to know about history of annual summit founded in 1975

Jun 11, 2021
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre's COVID-19 vaccine strategy, blames PM's 'theatrics' for second wave

NewsTracker

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre's COVID-19 vaccine strategy, blames PM's 'theatrics' for second wave

May 28, 2021
G7 summit 2021: Check out when and where it will be held, list of leaders in attendance

g7 summit

G7 summit 2021: Check out when and where it will be held, list of leaders in attendance

Jun 11, 2021
Pregnant Indian women are ineligible for COVID-19 vaccines, scared to visit clinics for checkups

pregnancy

Pregnant Indian women are ineligible for COVID-19 vaccines, scared to visit clinics for checkups

Jun 09, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021