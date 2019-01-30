Wednesday, January 30, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

UNESCO marks 150 years of chemistry’s periodic table with a year of celebration

UNESCO has organized an online quiz for high school students & experiments in schools worldwide.

The Associated Press Jan 30, 2019 12:23:19 IST

The periodic table of chemical elements is having its 150th birthday, and the UN scientific agency is holding a year of events to celebrate.

Anyone who has studied chemistry will recognize the table, which organizes all chemical elements by the number of protons in a given atom and other properties.

Russian scientist Dmitry Mendeleev published the first such table in 1969.

The tail end of the periodic table.

The tail end of the periodic table.

The UN Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization kicked off the “International Year of the Period Table of Chemical Elements” on Tuesday with a ceremony including a Nobel chemistry laureate and Russia’s science minister, among other dignitaries.

Other activities UNESCO is organizing this year include an online competition to test high school students’ knowledge of the table, and scientific experiments brought to schools around the world.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

Gene-editing

Chinese scientist behind gene-edited baby study gets fired for illegal actions

Jan 22, 2019

ISRO

ISRO to train 45 nations in building nanosatellites in a space diplomacy mission

Jan 22, 2019

Climate Change

60 percent of coffee varieties under threat of extinction from climate change

Jan 17, 2019

Conservation

Bolivian aquatic frogs Romeo, Juliet set up on a blind date to save their species

Jan 16, 2019

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

science

Chemistry

UNESCO marks 150 years of chemistry’s periodic table with a year of celebration

Jan 30, 2019

Space Hotel

Luxury space hotel Aurora Station could open its doors to guests as early as 2021

Jan 30, 2019

Padma Bhushan

Here's what makes ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan's Padma Bhushan win extra special

Jan 30, 2019

Moon Mission

ESA's Germany partner, Israel Aerospace company to assist in upcoming moon mission

Jan 30, 2019