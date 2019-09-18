Wednesday, September 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

UN Secretary General says that we are losing the race against the climate crisis

Failure to meet the goals under the Paris agreement could lead to the crossing of so-called 'tipping points'


Agence France-PresseSep 18, 2019 16:16:01 IST

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday the world was "losing the race" to avert climate disaster, but that greenhouse gas reduction targets were not out of reach yet.

He was speaking during an interview with the Covering Climate Now coalition of media, which includes AFP, days before a UN youth climate summit that will be followed by a meeting with world leaders, where he will urge countries to raise their commitments set under the Paris agreement.

UN Secretary General says that we are losing the race against the climate crisis

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the world is "losing the race" to avert climate disaster. Image: AFP.

The landmark accord saw countries pledge to limit the long-term rise in the average temperature of the Earth to two degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, and if possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"What I want is to have the whole of society putting pressure on governments to make governments understand they need to run faster because we are losing the race," he said, adding: "What the science tells us today is that these targets are still reachable."

Guterres said that inaction by some key countries, including the US, could be at least partly offset by action at the sub-national level, for example in the carbon neutral pledges made by the states of California and New York.

"I think one of the best things of the US society is the fact that it is a federal country... that decisions are decentralized, so I will be always very strongly in favour of keeping decisions on climate change as decentralized as possible," he said.

He noted that major cities, regions and businesses were taking over and that banks and investment funds were pulling out of the coal and fossil fuel sectors.

Guterres also cited the example of the European Union, where only three countries now oppose the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 and said that he felt a "new wind" in the push for renewable energy, especially with the growth of solar in India and China.

Failure to meet the goals laid out under the Paris agreement could lead to the crossing of so-called "tipping points" such as the thawing of the Earth's permafrost that further accelerate warming, creating a situation where extreme weather events become the norm.

Guterres said he was heartened by growing societal awareness, which meant that hope was not yet lost, "but that requires profound changes in the way we produce food, in the way we power our economies, in the way we organize our cities, in the way we produce energy."

"I feel that more and more people, companies, cities, and governments, are understanding that needs to be done," he said.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

UN Summit 2019

New York to be epicenter for climate action with UN Climate Summit and Global Strike

Sep 18, 2019
New York to be epicenter for climate action with UN Climate Summit and Global Strike
Nations must invest to protect themselves against climate change: ex-UN head Ban Ki-moon

climate crisis

Nations must invest to protect themselves against climate change: ex-UN head Ban Ki-moon

Sep 10, 2019
Greenpeace 'Rainbow Warrior' ship stops coal cargo from being offloaded in Poland

Environment

Greenpeace 'Rainbow Warrior' ship stops coal cargo from being offloaded in Poland

Sep 10, 2019
Urban poor face the brunt of climate change even if they don't contribute to it

Climate Change

Urban poor face the brunt of climate change even if they don't contribute to it

Sep 05, 2019
Largest Alps glacier might disappear by the end of this century due to climate change

Swiss glacier

Largest Alps glacier might disappear by the end of this century due to climate change

Sep 13, 2019
Introduce 'heat rules' in cricket to counter climate change, urge researchers and environmental academics

SportsTracker

Introduce 'heat rules' in cricket to counter climate change, urge researchers and environmental academics

Sep 10, 2019

science

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019
Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Pakistan and space

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Sep 16, 2019
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019