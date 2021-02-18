Thursday, February 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

UK study will purposely infect volunteers with COVID-19 to help develop treatment

The study, backed by £33.6 million in government funding, will work with London's Royal Free Hospital to infect around 90 volunteers between 18 and 30 years.


Agence France-PresseFeb 18, 2021 12:45:19 IST

A study which will expose volunteers to the coronavirus is to begin in Britain within a month after it gained approval from the country's clinical ethics body, the government said on Wednesday. The study, the first of its kind in the world, will expose up to 90 volunteers between 18 and 30 years old to COVID-19 in a controlled environment, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said. The trial will look to establish the smallest amount of virus needed to cause infection, in order to help develop vaccines and treatments.

"While there has been very positive progress in vaccine development, we want to find the best and most effective vaccines for use over the longer term," Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said.

The study will "help accelerate scientists' knowledge of how coronavirus affects people and could eventually further the rapid development of vaccines," he said.

Britain, one of the hardest-hit countries in the world by the coronavirus with more than 118,000 deaths, was also the first Western nation to begin a COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The country passed a vaccine milestone at the weekend with 15 million people having received their first jabs. The government is targeting another 17 million people by the end of April, including everyone aged 50 and above, plus starting on second doses.

The study, backed by £33.6 million ($46.6 million, 38.6 million euros) in government funding, will work in partnership with London's Royal Free Hospital.

Its secure clinical research facilities are specifically designed to contain the virus, the government said.

Once the initial phase of the study has concluded, vaccines proven to be safe in clinical trials could be given to small numbers of volunteers who are then exposed to the COVID-19 virus, helping to identify the most effective vaccines.

"Our eventual aim is to establish which vaccines and treatments work best in beating this disease, but we need volunteers to support us in this work," said chief investigator Chris Chiu from Imperial College London.

During the study, medics and scientists will be on hand 24 hours a day to ensure the safety of volunteers as well as monitor the effects of the virus.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

covid-19 variants

Coronavirus variants, viral mutation and vaccines: The science you need to understand

Feb 08, 2021
Coronavirus variants, viral mutation and vaccines: The science you need to understand
FDA puts together strategy for COVID-19 vaccines less effective against new virus variants

COVID-19 vaccines

FDA puts together strategy for COVID-19 vaccines less effective against new virus variants

Feb 05, 2021
Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka account for 76.5% of India's active COVID-19 cases, says health ministry

NewsTracker

Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka account for 76.5% of India's active COVID-19 cases, says health ministry

Feb 15, 2021
Moderna’s simple fix to vaccine supply: More doses packed in every vial dispatched

Moderna vaccine

Moderna’s simple fix to vaccine supply: More doses packed in every vial dispatched

Feb 03, 2021
Biological E to produce 600 mn doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine a year:

COVID-19 Vaccines

Biological E to produce 600 mn doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine a year:

Feb 10, 2021
India will gift 200,000 COVID-19 doses to UN peacekeepers: External Affairs Minister to UN Security Council

covid-19 vaccine

India will gift 200,000 COVID-19 doses to UN peacekeepers: External Affairs Minister to UN Security Council

Feb 18, 2021

science

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Paleontology

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Feb 17, 2021
First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021
Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Magnets

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Feb 16, 2021