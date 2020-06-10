Wednesday, June 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

UAE counts down to launch of its maiden Mars mission to study climate, atmosphere on 14 July

The Hope Mars mission is expected to reach the red planet by February 2021.


FP TrendingJun 10, 2020 09:59:45 IST

The first space mission to Mars from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is preparing for its imminent liftoff, with plans for fuelling begin next week. The mission will take seven months to make the 493 million-kilometre journey to Mars, where it will function as an orbiter to collect scientific data on the Red Planet.

The mission, called Amal ("Hope" in Arabic), will send back data about the Red Planet's climate and atmosphere, BBC reported. The probe is designed to stay in Mars' orbit for 687 days – roughly one Martian year.

The program's science lead Sarah Al-Amiri, in a briefing on Monday said that the project should be a major incentive for young Arab scientists to take up a career in space engineering.

“We are studying a planet that looks as if it was very similar to our own, but has undergone some form of change to the point it can no longer have water, one of the major building blocks of life,” Sarah al-Amiri said.

UAE counts down to launch of its maiden Mars mission to study climate, atmosphere on 14 July

UAE finished construction on its HOPE spacecraft, bound for Mars, earlier this year. Image: MBRSC

A report in The Guardian mentions that the mission has been in preparation by the UAE since 2014.

Omran Sharaf, project manager of the Amal mission, said that the mission is integral to the country's long-term economic development. He added, "It is about the future of the UAE and our survival."

Since UAE does not have a launch pad to support the mission, the space agency will use rocket shipped from Japan, a report by Tech Times cites. The fueling of the spacecraft that will travel to Mars will commence its operations, which begins next week.

The robotic craft is scheduled for launch from the Japanese island of Tanegashima on 14 July 2020, according to The Armenian Reporter.

UAE Mars mission gear onboard. Image: MBRSC

UAE Mars mission gear onboard. Image: MBRSC

The Hope Mars mission is expected to reach the red planet by February 2021.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Perseverance rover

Arthur Conan Doyle's detective will detect sand-grain-sized clues in Martian rocks onboard NASA's Perseverance rover

May 29, 2020
Arthur Conan Doyle's detective will detect sand-grain-sized clues in Martian rocks onboard NASA's Perseverance rover
Mars may have once been a ringed planet billions of years ago, say researchers

Mars

Mars may have once been a ringed planet billions of years ago, say researchers

Jun 08, 2020
Russian space agency applauds NASA-SpaceX launch, calls Trump's reaction 'hysteria'

NASA-SpaceX mission

Russian space agency applauds NASA-SpaceX launch, calls Trump's reaction 'hysteria'

Jun 01, 2020
NASA allows you see what the Hubble Telescope might've seen in the universe on your birth date

Hubble

NASA allows you see what the Hubble Telescope might've seen in the universe on your birth date

May 26, 2020
NASA astronauts launched to the ISS, by SpaceX on Sunday, 31 May, 12.52 am IST will stay longer than originally planned

SpaceX

NASA astronauts launched to the ISS, by SpaceX on Sunday, 31 May, 12.52 am IST will stay longer than originally planned

May 27, 2020
What do we know spacex’s astronaut suits and the vehicle they use to travel to the launchpad; launch on Sunday, 31 May, 12.52 am IST

SpaceX

What do we know spacex’s astronaut suits and the vehicle they use to travel to the launchpad; launch on Sunday, 31 May, 12.52 am IST

May 30, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020