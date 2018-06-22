The UAE Space Agency and the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) signed an MoU for cooperation in the areas of peaceful exploration of the outer space.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the UN Conference on the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space 2018, UNISPACE+50, organised from June 18 to 23 in Vienna.

As per the MoU, the two parties will work together in the different areas of peaceful uses of outer space and exchange of information, data and expertise related to space sciences, technologies, applications, policies and laws.

They will also support their respective plans for human resources development and exchange of engineers, professionals and academics.

The two agencies will also identify mutual projects and will work together to organise symposiums as well as take part in scientific conferences related to the space sector.

Partnerships between the academic institutions and private sector in both countries will also be encouraged with the ultimate objectives of enhancing the capabilities of teaching science subjects.