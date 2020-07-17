Friday, July 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Two space rocks to safely whiz past Earth on 19 July, as per NASA's asteroid threat monitor

The space agency asserted that none of the asteroids being monitored are currently thought to pose a threat to Earth.


tech2 News StaffJul 17, 2020 15:35:49 IST

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has predicted that two space rocks will zip past our planet on Sunday.

The space agency has named the first rock 2016 DY30 and the second one 2020 ME3, IBTimes reported.

The first asteroid, 2016 DY30, is about 15 feet wide and currently moving in the general direction of Earth at a speed of over 54,000 kilometres per hour. The second asteroid, 2020 ME3, is roughly 131 feet wide, and moving at an average speed of over 16,000 kilometres per hour. 2020 ME3 will fly past Earth at a much farther distance as compared to 2016 DY30.

CNEOS has predicted that 2016 DY30 will make its closest approach to Earth on Sunday, 19 July at 10.02 am IST, when it will be about 0.02306 astronomical units (roughly equivalent to 3.4 million km) away from Earth.

Asteroid 2020 ME3, on the other hand, will reach its closest distance to Earth at 2.51 am IST, the following morning (Monday), when it is expected to be 0.03791 astronomical units (5.6 million km) from Earth’s centre as it moves past our planet.

Two space rocks to safely whiz past Earth on 19 July, as per NASAs asteroid threat monitor

Near-Earth Objects occasionally approach close to the Earth as they orbit the Sun on their fixed paths. CNEOS determines the times and distances of these objects as and when their approach to the Earth is close, recording it in a comprehensive, regularly updated database.

NASA defines NEOs as comets and asteroids nudged by the gravitational attraction of nearby planets into orbits which allows them to enter Earth’s neighbourhood in the solar system.

These objects are composed mostly of water ice with embedded dust particles. They are also of scientific interest since comets and asteroids are relatively unchanged remnants from the early solar system, formed over 4.6 billion years ago. NEOs, therefore, also offer scientists clues about processes and chemicals involved in the formations of planets in our solar system, Earth among them.

The biggest known asteroid that orbits the sun is a whopping 21 miles (34 km) long, CNN quoted Lindley Johnson of NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office as saying.

The space agency asserted that none of the asteroids in the CNEOS database are currently thought to pose a threat to Earth.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

moon

Using NASA's LRO, scientists find that the Moon might be more metallic than they had earlier thought

Jul 03, 2020
Using NASA's LRO, scientists find that the Moon might be more metallic than they had earlier thought
NASA-ESA Solar Orbiter mission spots 'campfires' in closest images of the Sun ever captured

Solar Orbiter Mission

NASA-ESA Solar Orbiter mission spots 'campfires' in closest images of the Sun ever captured

Jul 17, 2020
On the move: NASA's pictures from Mars show where Curiosity rover is headed next

Curiosity rover

On the move: NASA's pictures from Mars show where Curiosity rover is headed next

Jul 10, 2020
Using SOPHIE, scientists discover 'unusual planetary system' WASP 148, from the ground

planets

Using SOPHIE, scientists discover 'unusual planetary system' WASP 148, from the ground

Jul 07, 2020
NASA, Boeing begin Green Run testing of the Space Launch System's core stage for Artemis 1

NASA

NASA, Boeing begin Green Run testing of the Space Launch System's core stage for Artemis 1

Jul 03, 2020
NASA is planning to study the surface of Venus, explore its geologic history through VERITAS mission

VERITAS

NASA is planning to study the surface of Venus, explore its geologic history through VERITAS mission

Jul 14, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020