Tuesday, January 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Two new species of rare ant discovered in Kerala and Tamil Nadu by researchers

In India, the genus was so far represented by two species, with nine and eleven-segmented antennae, respectively.


Press Trust of IndiaJan 26, 2021 13:35:31 IST

In India, the genus was so far represented by two species with nine and 11-segmented antennae respectively. Two new species of a rare ant genus have been discovered in Kerala and Tamil Nadu by a team of scientists, the Department of Science and Technology said on Saturday. The team was led by Himender Bharti of Punjabi University in Patiala. One of the two species found in the Periyar Tiger Reserve of Kerala has been named Ooceraea Joshii in honour of professor Amitabh Joshi – a distinguished evolutionary biologist from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), a DST institute.

"The species of the ant genus Ooceraea found in Kerala and Tamil Nadu add to the diversity of this rare genus. They differ from others of the same genus on the basis of the number of antennal segments," the DST said.

New species are typically named after some distinguishing attribute or location but are often named after scientists as a means of honouring their research contributions to biology, especially in the fields of evolutionary and organismal biology, ecology or systematics.

"The two new species, the first ones spotted with 10-segmented antennae among this rare genus, were discovered by a team led by Prof Himender Bharti of Punjabi University, Patiala. The discovery has been published in the journal ZooKeys," the DST added.

Two new species of rare ant discovered in Kerala and Tamil Nadu by researchers

Representational image. Image: Jed Owen/Unsplash

The genus is currently represented by 14 species of which eight possess nine-segmented antennae, while five possess 11-segmented antennae and one species has recently been reported with eight-segmented antennae.

In India, the genus was so far represented by two species with nine and 11-segmented antennae respectively.

"The newly discovered ant species with 10-segmented antennae discovered, establish an old world lineage that contains a species emerging as the only model organism among the ant subfamily," the statement added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

insects

Insect apocalypse: Climate change, insecticides, invasive species, agriculture causing Earth to loose insects

Jan 12, 2021
Insect apocalypse: Climate change, insecticides, invasive species, agriculture causing Earth to loose insects
Male Springbok praying mantis wrestle with females to mate, avoid being eaten by them

Sexual cannibalism

Male Springbok praying mantis wrestle with females to mate, avoid being eaten by them

Jan 20, 2021
Future seems uncertain: Breathing life into the Corpse flower that smells like death

flowers

Future seems uncertain: Breathing life into the Corpse flower that smells like death

Jan 21, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Serie A: AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez 'false positive' as Ante Rebic, Rade Krunic recover from COVID-19

Serie A: AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez 'false positive' as Ante Rebic, Rade Krunic recover from COVID-19

Jan 21, 2021
LaLiga: Atletico Madrid come from behind to beat Valencia 3-1; Barcelona down Elche 2-0 without suspended Lionel Messi

KickingAround

LaLiga: Atletico Madrid come from behind to beat Valencia 3-1; Barcelona down Elche 2-0 without suspended Lionel Messi

Jan 25, 2021

science

How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Orbital Warfare

How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Jan 26, 2021
SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

SpaceX Rideshare

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

Jan 26, 2021
Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Astronomy

Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Jan 25, 2021
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava awarded prestigious 2021 Michael and Sheila Held Prize

Mathematics

Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava awarded prestigious 2021 Michael and Sheila Held Prize

Jan 25, 2021