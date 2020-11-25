Wednesday, November 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Two Charles Darwin's books go missing form Cambridge University's library

It was first listed missing in 2001 after the booked were moved to be photographed but were thought to be misplaced within the library itself.


Agence France-PresseNov 25, 2020 11:55:30 IST

Two of Charles Darwin's notebooks containing his pioneering ideas on evolution and his famous "Tree of Life" sketch are missing, believed stolen, the Cambridge University Library said on Tuesday.

The British scientist filled the leather notebooks in 1837 after returning from his voyage on the HMS Beagle. The library said they were worth millions of pounds.

In one book, he drew a diagram showing several possibilities for the evolution of a species and later published a more developed illustration in his 1859 book "On the Origin of Species".

Two Charles Darwins books go missing form Cambridge Universitys library

A major search this year in the university library failed to turn up two of Charles Darwin's notebooks and curators believe that they were stolen. Image credit: Wikipedia

The University of Cambridge's vast library first listed the notebooks as missing in 2001 after they were moved out of the Special Collections Strong Rooms for photography to be carried out there.

They were long believed to have been incorrectly filed within the building, which contains around 10 million books, maps and manuscripts and has one of the world's most significant Darwin archives.

However, a major search this year — the largest in the library's history — failed to turn up the notebooks.

"Curators have concluded the notebooks... have likely been stolen," the library said in a statement.

It said it had informed local police and the books had been listed on Interpol's database of stolen artworks, called Psyche.

The University Librarian, Jessica Gardner, released a video statement appealing to the public to help.

"It is deeply regretful to me that these notebooks remain missing despite numerous wide-scale searches over the last 20 years," she said, adding that the library has since massively improved its security systems.

The librarian suggested that former or current library staff, those working in the book trade or researchers could have information.

"I would ask anyone who thinks they know of the notebooks' whereabouts to get in touch. Please help," she said.

The appeal was launched on November 24, known as Evolution Day since it marks the date of the publication of "On the Origin of Species".

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

MacBook

Apple's new MacBook Air with M1 chipset outperforms the 16-inch MacBook Pro as per the latest Geekbench scores

Nov 12, 2020
Apple's new MacBook Air with M1 chipset outperforms the 16-inch MacBook Pro as per the latest Geekbench scores
Fortnite will come back to iOS via Nvidia’s new GeForce Now cloud gaming service

Fortnite

Fortnite will come back to iOS via Nvidia’s new GeForce Now cloud gaming service

Nov 20, 2020
Apple MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini launched, priced starting at Rs 64,900 in India

Apple Event

Apple MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini launched, priced starting at Rs 64,900 in India

Nov 11, 2020
Apple MacBook launch event 2020 highlights: The new 13-inch MacBook Pro, new MacBook Air, and Mac Mini will be available for orders in the US today

Apple

Apple MacBook launch event 2020 highlights: The new 13-inch MacBook Pro, new MacBook Air, and Mac Mini will be available for orders in the US today

Nov 10, 2020
Asus launches ZenBook 14 and three VivoBook Ultra models in India: All you need to know

Asus

Asus launches ZenBook 14 and three VivoBook Ultra models in India: All you need to know

Nov 11, 2020
Books of the week: From Dalit Lekhika to Sudha Murty’s Grandparents’ Bag of Stories, our picks

FinePrint

Books of the week: From Dalit Lekhika to Sudha Murty’s Grandparents’ Bag of Stories, our picks

Nov 15, 2020

science

Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Obelisk

Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Nov 25, 2020
Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020
New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Mineral Discovered

New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Nov 19, 2020
White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Wildlife Conservation

White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Nov 18, 2020