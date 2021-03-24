Wednesday, March 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Tunisia launches its first satellite Challenge-1 aboard Russian Soyuz rocket

This makes Tunisia the sixth African country to manufacture its own satellite and see it reach space.


Agence France-PresseMar 24, 2021 10:16:35 IST

Tunisia celebrated the launch Monday of its first domestically made satellite, hoping it would inspire young engineers to reach for the stars at home rather than join those emigrating overseas. Challenge-1, built by a team from telecommunications giant TelNet, blasted off along with 37 other satellites aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Monday. That made Tunisia the sixth African country to manufacture its own satellite and see it reach space.

Tunisia launches its first satellite Challenge-1 aboard Russian Soyuz rocket

Russian Soyuz rocket at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Image credit: Twitter @roscosmos

"It's a source of pride to have taken part in this project," said Khalil Chiha, 27, who trained at Tunisia's National Engineering School in the central city of Sfax. "Working in the aeronautical or aerospace sector is a dream."

Tunisia had been struck by an economic crisis and skyrocketing unemployment even before the coronavirus pandemic, and recent months have seen growing anti-government protests. Several thousand engineers leave each year to seek work abroad.

Many of the Challenge-1 engineers were educated in Tunisia and are aged between 25 and 30 years old.

Officials hope the success will show young people there is a future for them in the North African nation.

The Challenge-1 is set to collect data including temperature, pollution and humidity readings over areas without internet coverage, as part of efforts to gather such information from areas beyond terrestrial phone networks.

"We are very emotional, after three years of intense work," said engineer Haifa Triki, 28, who followed the flight live from Tunis. "We made a lot of sacrifices, but it was worth it".

Dream come true

President Kais Saied, joined engineers and journalists to watch the launch live on screen at TelNet headquarters in Tunis.

"Our real wealth is the youth who can face obstacles," Saied said, stressing that Tunisia lacks not resources but "national will" amid its dire social and political crises.

"We are proud of our youth," he said.

The Challenge-1 team was supported by expatriate Tunisian engineers, one of whom took part in NASA's Mars Perseverance mission.

"It really is a dream come true," TelNet project manager Anis Youssef told AFP, ahead of the launch.

While the aerospace industry is in full development in the Arab world, and 11 countries have launched satellites across Africa, making a homemade satellite is a harder task.

"The club of those who manufacture them is quite closed," said Tunisian aerospace engineer Ahmed El Fadhel, based in Belgium and president of Tunisian Space Association, a collective of scientists, experts and students interested in space technology.

TelNet intends to launch within three years, in partnership with other African countries, a network of over 20 satellites.

"This paves the way for the opening of an innovative service for the region in a rapidly expanding field," said TelNet CEO Mohamed Frikha.

Beyond technological progress, it marks the "opening of local job prospects for Tunisian engineers", he added. "Job opportunities exist in Tunisia. The problem is to make young engineers want to stay."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Space Debris Removal

Japan-UK private mission to demonstrate new space debris removal service on 22 March

Mar 22, 2021
Japan-UK private mission to demonstrate new space debris removal service on 22 March
ISRO to launch its earth observation GISAT-1 satellite on 28 March

ISRO

ISRO to launch its earth observation GISAT-1 satellite on 28 March

Mar 09, 2021
NSIL inks four new launch contracts, plans on moving into satellite building sector

NSIL

NSIL inks four new launch contracts, plans on moving into satellite building sector

Mar 11, 2021
ISRO completes the development of radar for its joint Earth observation satellite with NASA

isro

ISRO completes the development of radar for its joint Earth observation satellite with NASA

Mar 10, 2021
India's satellite man: Everything you need to know about Udupi Ramachandra Rao

Udupi Ramachandra Rao

India's satellite man: Everything you need to know about Udupi Ramachandra Rao

Mar 10, 2021
Russia's Baikal-GVD underwater telescope to look into the depths of the universe

space telescope

Russia's Baikal-GVD underwater telescope to look into the depths of the universe

Mar 16, 2021

science

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Gut Microbiome

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Mar 23, 2021
Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Martian Clouds

Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Mar 23, 2021
SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

Mar 23, 2021
IISER, UNMC scientists explore Rapamycin as repurposed drug to treat elderly, obese with COVID-19

COVID-19 treatment

IISER, UNMC scientists explore Rapamycin as repurposed drug to treat elderly, obese with COVID-19

Mar 23, 2021