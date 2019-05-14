Tuesday, May 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Trump pumps USD 1.6 bn extra into NASA budget to ensure Moon landing by 2024

Only 2 other nations have made "soft" landings on the moon — former Soviet Union & China, but those were robots.

ReutersMay 14, 2019 10:24:52 IST

The Trump administration asked Congress on Monday to increase NASA spending next year by an extra $1.6 billion as a "down payment" to accommodate the accelerated goal of returning Americans to the surface of the moon by 2024.

The increased funding request, announced by President Donald Trump on Twitter, comes nearly two months after Vice President Mike Pence declared the objective of shortening by four years NASA’s previous timeline for putting astronauts back on the moon for the first time since 1972.

The proposed increase would bring NASA's total spending level for the 2020 fiscal year to $22.6 billion. The bulk of the increase is earmarked for research and development for a human lunar landing system, according to a summary provided by NASA.

Trump pumps USD 1.6 bn extra into NASA budget to ensure Moon landing by 2024

NASA's Kennedy Spaceflight Centre. Image: Reuters.

"Under my Administration, we are restoring @NASA to greatness and we are going back to the Moon, then Mars," Trump tweeted on Monday. "I am updating my budget to include an additional $1.6 billion so that we can return to Space in a BIG WAY!"

NASA previously aimed to return crewed spacecraft to the lunar surface by the year 2028, after first putting a "Gateway" station into orbit around the moon by 2024.

Jim Bridenstine (left, facing camera), and NASA Johnson Space Center Director Mark Geyer (right, facing camera), participate in a media roundtable in front of the Orion test crew capsule at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. Image credit: NASA

Jim Bridenstine (left, facing camera), and NASA Johnson Space Center Director Mark Geyer (right, facing camera), participate in a media roundtable in front of the Orion test crew capsule at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. Image credit: NASA

To The Moon — ASAP

The newly accelerated goal — an endeavour likely to cost tens of billions of dollars — comes as NASA has struggled with the help of private partners to resume human space missions from U.S. soil for the first time since the shuttle program ended in 2011.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine called the revised funding request a "down payment of confidence" from the White House.

"Our goal here is to build a program that gets us to the moon as soon as possible," Bridenstine told reporters on a telephone conference call late on Monday.

"In the coming years, we will need additional funds," he said. "But this is a good amount that gets us out of the gate in a very strong fashion."

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine speaking at the Johnson Space Center in Houston in August 2018. Image credit: NASA

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine speaking at the Johnson Space Center in Houston in August 2018. Image credit: NASA

Phil Larson, a former space policy adviser under Trump’s Democratic predecessor, President Barack Obama, questioned whether Congress had fully embraced Trump’s ambition to speed up human lunar exploration.

"I’m worried that without proper congressional buy-in, this budget amendment is at best, a massive waste of time, and at worst, pushing risky political timelines that could set NASA back for years," Larson told Reuters.

"The next leap in space will be fueled by commercial companies changing the way we do business in space while creating new technologies and innovations," he said.

Space Launch System

Bridenstine said $651 million of the extra funding would go toward NASA's Space Launch System — the super-heavy rocket whose decade-long development led by Boeing Co has been hampered by delays and cost overruns — as well as design and construction of the Orion crew capsule.

The US Apollo program, NASA’s forerunner to the effort at returning humans to Earth’s natural satellite, tallied six manned missions to the moon from 1969 to 1972.

The Space Launch System (SLS) once developed will be NASA's most powerful rocket, but also the most powered rocket in history. It was intended for deep-space missions, including an asteroid, and ultimately to Mars. Image: NASA

The Space Launch System (SLS) once developed will be NASA's most powerful rocket, but also the most powered rocket in history. It was intended for deep-space missions, including an asteroid, and ultimately to Mars. Image: NASA

So far, only two other nations have conducted controlled "soft" landings on the moon — the former Soviet Union and China. But those were with unmanned robot vehicles.

Bridenstine said he was optimistic that Trump’s request would draw bipartisan support on Capitol Hill.

The amendment envisions a simplified blueprint for the Lunar Gateway, the planned space outpost in lunar orbit that will serve as a stepping stone for sending crewed spacecraft to the moon’s surface.

NASA officials said they would turn to private companies such as Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin for proposals on the design of Gateway and the human landing system.

Bezos, the richest person in the world and founder of Amazon.com Inc, last Thursday unveiled his space company’s mock-up of a lunar lander being built by Blue Origin, the latest company after Lockheed Martin and Boeing to do so.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout guest Ravichandran Ashwin explains the variations he used in IPL 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh


also see

Chandrayaan

Only one of three Chandrayaan-2 modules are mission-ready ahead of launch: ISRO

May 07, 2019
Only one of three Chandrayaan-2 modules are mission-ready ahead of launch: ISRO
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission to carry three more payloads than Chandrayaan-1

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission to carry three more payloads than Chandrayaan-1

May 10, 2019
Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

Algae

Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

May 09, 2019
Top tunnels engineers excited by prospect of boring, building colonies on the Moon

Top tunnels engineers excited by prospect of boring, building colonies on the Moon

May 10, 2019
Shrinking Moon: Sporadic quakes from tectonic activity has left wrinkles on the Moon

The Moon

Shrinking Moon: Sporadic quakes from tectonic activity has left wrinkles on the Moon

May 14, 2019
China's space race takes a leap forward with launch of nanosatellites by Linkspace

Space Race

China's space race takes a leap forward with launch of nanosatellites by Linkspace

Apr 29, 2019

science

Outbreak of rare bacterial disease in dogs could also be passed on to humans

Dogs

Outbreak of rare bacterial disease in dogs could also be passed on to humans

May 13, 2019
SpaceX gears up to launch sixty demo Starlink internet satellites on 15 May

SpaceX

SpaceX gears up to launch sixty demo Starlink internet satellites on 15 May

May 13, 2019
Jeff Bezos's vision for humanity involves hydrogen-powered rockets and rotating habitats

Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos's vision for humanity involves hydrogen-powered rockets and rotating habitats

May 13, 2019
Three hundred Himalayan yaks starve to death from unsually cold winter weather

Wildlife

Three hundred Himalayan yaks starve to death from unsually cold winter weather

May 13, 2019