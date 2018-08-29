Wednesday, August 29, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Kavya Narayanan 29 August, 2018 21:54 IST

Tripura CM Biplab Deb surprisingly gets his duck science right

Ducks nourish the waterbed with droppings & their paddling feet help cultivate soil & destroy weeds.

When the man who insists that the internet existed in the days of the Mahabharat claims that ducks "automatically" improve oxygen levels and water quality in ponds, the world is bound to laugh. And laugh it did when Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb made that bizarre comment.

Deb's comments targeted the Rudrasagar Lake, which is currently suffering from alarmingly low oxygen levels, an overgrowth of algae, weeds and pollution. Deb's plan is to put a few thousand 'safed desi hans' to work rejuvenating the lake's ecosystem.

The world laughed.

But Deb wasn't wrong this time. We were.

What he said

Deb expressed a desire to see every house rearing four to five ducks. They didn't need to be reared at home, he said, they could be grown in the Rudrasagar lake instead, where they could help the lake recover.

“When ducks swim in water, the oxygen level automatically increases in the water body,” said the misunderstood Deb

"It (oxygen) gets recycled. Fish in the water will get more oxygen."

He went on to add that the duck droppings even benefit fish in the lake. They would grow faster and in a "completely organic" environment, sparking a rediscovery of the ancient long-forgotten art of fish farming.

According to Deb, the ducks would not just beautify the area but also boost the state's rural economy as well.

To this end, he announced that 50,000 indigenous ducks will be distributed among local fishermen around the Rudrasagar Lake in Tripura.

Why he said it

As bizarre as his claims might sound, the field of 'ecological agriculture' backs up much of his claims. 

Since the 1980s, ecologists have experimented with a farming technique called integrated farming. A combination of animals and plants are reared in the same environment because it offers an advantage of some kind.

Ducks, oddly enough, appear to be the golden geese (of sorts) in integrated farming. Ecologists have looked at ducks reared with fish, as well as cash crops like paddy, to look at how efficiently they grow together.

Many findings from studies like these have been picked up correctly by Deb — oxygen levels, cutting the growth of weeds and cycling of nutrients in water.

Representational image. Flickr

What do ducks have to offer?

Apart from vitamins and protein goodness, you mean? Because that was a big part of Deb's pitch to keep four to five ducks in every house.

The paddling of a duck’s legs has lent the animal the tag ‘biological aerator’ in a report by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). The report explains that small amounts of oxygen are captured and dissolved in the water that ducks paddle in.

Water rich in oxygen encourages tiny, drifting organisms called zooplankton to grow. These are eaten by fish, and are critical to the balance of nutrients and animals in an aquatic system.

Duck droppings are a source of nutrients for plankton as well as the seabed. If the water is well-aerated, as it would be with 50,000 paddling ducks, algae will not be such a big threat. And yes, algae is dangerous, it can't be trusted. Just look at how the perfidious algae deceives that poor dog! 

In enclosed water bodies, low oxygen encourages algal blooms — dense, thick layers of algae that cover the surface of lakes and ponds. They feed off organic material like poop, which otherwise get broken down by bacteria in a healthy aquatic ecosystem.

Algal blooms are known to cause long-term damage to water bodies if ignored. If nothing else, Deb's statements raised a red flag. Woohoo, Deb!

In farming studies where ducks and fish were reared together, the yield of fish improved significantly, as did economic output.

Ducking global warming woes?

Chinese researchers report that ducks and rice farmed together reduced methane generated from paddy farming. In a surprising finding, this pairing brought down a chunk of the global warming potential associated with paddy farming.

A survey of integrated farming studies over the last 15 years make it quite clear: ducks are definitely capable of improving farming yield and income when paired with fish and rice. And they could help save Rudrasagar Lake.

Now do bear in mind that there is no conclusive evidence to back that claim that 50,000 ducks would indeed clear up the lake, but hey, at least it'll do more good than harm anyway.

If Deb's plans actually pan out, we will be witness to history.

You're a visionary Deb. We're sorry we didn't take you more seriously.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

also see

Indian Ducks

Biplab Deb claims ducks 'automatically' raise oxygen levels, beauty of ponds

Aug 29, 2018

NewsTracker

Another gem from Tripura CM: Introducing ducks in water bodies will increase oxygen levels, claims Biplab Deb

Aug 29, 2018

Kerala Floods

What caused the Kerala floods? Could we have done anything to prevent it?

Aug 19, 2018

Geochemistry

Can a mineral called magnesite solve global warming? New study suggests it can

Aug 20, 2018

Geology

Carbon boost from thawing of Arctic permafrost likely in coming decades: Study

Aug 20, 2018

Climate Change

Hydropower generation in India is seeing the effects of climate change: Study

Aug 21, 2018

science

Ecology

Tripura CM Biplab Deb surprisingly gets his duck science right

Aug 29, 2018

Higgs Boson

Elusive decay of Higgs Boson to tiny quarks observed by physicists at long last

Aug 29, 2018

Indian Ducks

Biplab Deb claims ducks 'automatically' raise oxygen levels, beauty of ponds

Aug 29, 2018

Cancer research

Astronauts aboard ISS conduct blood cell experiment to improve cancer treatment

Aug 28, 2018