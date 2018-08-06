Monday, August 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 06 August, 2018 11:15 IST

Trees can be genetically engineered to curtail spread beyond plantations: Study

The research team looked at 3,300 poplar trees in a nine-acre tract over seven growing seasons.

Trees can be genetically engineered to prevent new seedlings from establishing beyond the boundaries of plantations, suggests a study.

The findings are important because of societal concerns over gene flow — the spread of genetically engineered or exotic and invasive trees or their reproductive cells beyond the boundaries of plantations.

"People have this fear that GMO (genetically modified) trees will take over the world, but these are containment genes that make taking over the world essentially impossible," said Steve Strauss, professor at the Oregon State University (OUS).

For the study published in the journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology, the team looked at 3,300 poplar trees in a nine-acre tract over seven growing seasons.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Poplars are fast-growing trees of north temperate regions and a source of many products, from paper to plywood to frames for upholstered furniture.

According to the researchers, in trees like poplars that have female and male individuals, female flowers produce the seeds and male flowers make the pollen needed for fertilisation.

They assessed a variety of approaches for making both genders of trees sterile, focusing on 13 genes involved in the making of flowers or controlling the onset of reproduction.

Individually and in combination, the genes had their protein function or RNA expression modified with the goal of obtaining sterile flowers or a lack of flowering.

They found that modifications that prevented the trees from producing viable sexual propagules without affecting other traits and did so reliably year after year.

The studies focused on a female, early-flowering poplar that facilitates research, but the genes they targeted are known to affect both pollen and seed and thus should provide general approaches to containment.

"There's still more to know and more research to be done, but this looks really good," Strauss noted.

tags


3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

also see

Conservation

95 percent of world's lemur population is 'on the brink of extinction': IUCN

Aug 02, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

Neanderthal

Paleolithic tools suggest Neanderthal man knew how to make a fire: Study

Jul 23, 2018

AIDS

AIDS epidemic may resurge and spiral out of control without funds: Experts

Jul 23, 2018

Rocosmos

Russian security agency raids space research centre in 'high treason' probe

Jul 23, 2018

NASA

NASA's newest planet hunter TESS starts search operations after successful launch

Jul 30, 2018

science

Research

Govt must support research by providing 'funds, freedom and flexibility': V Naidu

Aug 06, 2018

Genetics

Trees can be genetically engineered to curtail spread beyond plantations: Study

Aug 06, 2018

ISRO

ISRO's heaviest satellite GSAT-11 set for launch from French Guiana on 30 November

Aug 06, 2018

Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity Rover celebrates a lonely and quiet sixth birthday on Mars

Aug 06, 2018