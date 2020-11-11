Wednesday, November 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Travelling to Mars may not be the hardest part for humans, it will be communication says scientist on Twitter

As per the video, it takes three minutes and two seconds for a signal from Earth to travel to Mars at light speed.


FP TrendingNov 11, 2020 10:55:22 IST

Even as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and its commercial partners are working to develop methods to send humans to Mars, James O'Donoghue, a planetary scientist at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) showed that there may be a few difficulties. Through a simple animation, he highlighted the communications delay that future astronauts, travelling and staying on Mars, could face.

Travelling to Mars may not be the hardest part for humans, it will be communication says scientist on Twitter

This artist's concept shows what Deep Space Station-23, a new antenna dish capable of supporting both radio wave and laser communications, will look like when completed at the Deep Space Network's Goldstone, California, complex.
Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Taking to Twitter, O'Donoghue wrote, "Light speed radio communication between Earth and the Moon isn't so bad, but using it to video chat with Martian astronauts is going to be tough, even when Mars is closest to Earth. Here light is emitted as a pulse every 3.36 seconds, making the pulses separated by 1 million km."

As per the video, it takes three minutes and two seconds for a signal from Earth to travel to Mars at light speed.

Currently, the communication links between scientists and engineers on Earth and robots on Marsh is done through an international network of antennas called the NASA Deep Space Network (DSN).

The DSN consists of three deep-space communications facilities placed approximately 120 degrees apart around the world, at Goldstone, California; near Madrid, Spain and near Canberra, Australia.

According to a report in Business Insider, if mission controllers want to send a command to a robot on the marsh, the DNS antenna beams it across space to Marsh-orbiting satellites which direct it to the surface. However, the agency plans to upgrade the space-laser communication by the time it launches its first astronauts to Mars.

NASA wants to make use of lasers which can transmit data at 10 to 100 times the rate of radio waves. The space agency is set to launch new satellites to try out space-laser communications in Earth's orbit in 2021.

Also read: NASA underestimating the time, money needed to bring Mars rocks back to Earth: Report

Keywords:

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mars Missions

NASA underestimating the time, money needed to bring Mars rocks back to Earth: Report

Nov 11, 2020
NASA underestimating the time, money needed to bring Mars rocks back to Earth: Report
How to live in space: What we've learned from 20 years of the International Space Station?

life in space

How to live in space: What we've learned from 20 years of the International Space Station?

Nov 02, 2020
Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Spaceflight

Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Nov 05, 2020
Hubble scans $10,000 quadrillion 16 Psyche asteroid ahead of NASA 2022 mission

Asteroids

Hubble scans $10,000 quadrillion 16 Psyche asteroid ahead of NASA 2022 mission

Nov 03, 2020
First extraterrestrial cellular service? Nokia chosen by NASA to set up 4G network on the Moon

Lunar 4G Internet

First extraterrestrial cellular service? Nokia chosen by NASA to set up 4G network on the Moon

Oct 30, 2020
Newly discovered Earth-like rogue planet might be smallest free floating world

earth

Newly discovered Earth-like rogue planet might be smallest free floating world

Oct 30, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020