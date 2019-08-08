Thursday, August 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Travel to Mars might not be the best thing for the human mind, new study finds

Research conducted on male mice for six months found they faced issues with memory, learning and anxiety.


tech2 News StaffAug 08, 2019 13:12:05 IST

A study has found that going to Mars will not bode well for human beings and their brains.

The study was conducted in a new neutron irradiation facility to simulate cosmic radiation. Male mice were bombarded with a low dose of radiation for six months. After that period of time, the researchers found that signalling in the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus was impaired by the radiation. This affected their memory and learning abilities. They also noticed that the mice were anxious, which meant that the amygdala was affected.

Charles Limoli, a radiation oncologist from the University of California told CNN, “These charged particles are very dangerous. The reason is, they are very energetic and fully ionized, and when they travel through the body, they produce this type of damage that the cells and tissues of your body find very difficult to recover from.”

Travel to Mars might not be the best thing for the human mind, new study finds

Travel to Mars exposes human beings to more intense radiation than that on the ISS.

The researchers believe that one in five astronauts would face anxiety. One in three would have to deal with memory issues and all of them would struggle to make decisions, which is important when you're off to settle on another planet.

Limoli said that the best of shields can only offer limited protection from the radiation that would come on the journey to Mars.

The famous NASA twin study, conducted on twin astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly, also studied the effects of space on the human body. They sent Scott to the ISS for one year. Mark, his twin remained on earth. Being twins, they were genetically very similar, allowing scientists unprecedented access to a control subject for studying the effects of long-term space travel.

Scott Kelly's body was found to have developed several issues related to muscle and bone strength, not to mention damage to cells. However, they found that within six months, Scott’s body returned to normal and there were no long-term side effects. This test was limited to the long-term effects of low gravity environments.

But it is not the same as going to Mars. The astronauts that live on the ISS aren’t faced with the same level of radiation as those that would go into deep space. The ISS is protected because it exists in low Earth orbit (LEO).

There is a shield protecting the Earth from high energy particles (radiation) in space. This natural, impenetrable barrier appears to be extremely effective. It's based on a phenomenon termed as 'plasmaspheric hiss', which is a low-frequency electromagnetic wave absorbs high-energy particles. This phenomenon sounds like a hiss, hence the term.

This barrier is extremely rigid and nigh impenetrable when it comes to high-energy electrons, which struggle to come closer than 11,000 km to the Earth's surface.

The findings from this study were published in the journal eNeuro.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

SpaceX

SpaceX is expanding its Florida facilities to accommodate the Starship launch

Aug 05, 2019
SpaceX is expanding its Florida facilities to accommodate the Starship launch
Why space agencies, companies world over are looking to Mars as the next frontier

Mars

Why space agencies, companies world over are looking to Mars as the next frontier

Jul 28, 2019
Flight by light success: Planetary Society's LightSail 2 powers flight with Sun's photons

LightSail 2

Flight by light success: Planetary Society's LightSail 2 powers flight with Sun's photons

Aug 01, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
On NASA's Mars Curiosity rover's seventh birthday, here are some of its biggest finds

Curiosity Rover

On NASA's Mars Curiosity rover's seventh birthday, here are some of its biggest finds

Aug 06, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019

science

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019