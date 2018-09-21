Friday, September 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

The Associated Press 21 September, 2018 14:28 IST

Tossed net successfully captures space debris in an orbit-clean up mission

The net, about 16 feet across and its target will eventually fall out of orbit together and burn up.

A tossed net has managed to capture space junk in a demonstration of ways to clean up debris in orbit.

In the British-led experiment, a big net was cast from a minisatellite on 16 September. The net successfully wrapped around its target, an inflated structure that had just been deployed as part of the test. The distance covered nearly 20 feet (6 meters).

The black-and-white video showed the catch.

A big net was cast from a minisatellite on 16 September . Image: University of Surrey.

Space Debris Net . Image: University of Surrey.

“This is not sci-fi. We repeat, not sci-fi,” tweeted the Texas-based company NanoRacks, which developed the space station’s microsatellite deployer.

The University of Surrey’s Guglielmo Aglietti said on 20 September that the target was spinning faster than expected, but that made the test even more realistic. The objective is to show ways of removing debris from orbit, which is cluttered with old rocket and spacecraft parts. This debris poses a hazard not only to the International Space Station and its crew but to the Hubble Space Telescope and other satellites.

The net — about 16 feet (5 meters) across — and its target will eventually fall out of orbit together and burn up.

A harpoon, meanwhile, will be tested in a similar manner in February, according to Aglietti.

The experiment was deployed into orbit from the space station in June, two months after it arrived.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones

How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

NASA

Hubble Telescope's new campaign to help astronomers understand galaxies

Sep 16, 2018

Hubble Space Telescope

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope starts new mission to study the earliest galaxies

Sep 17, 2018

ISS

Russian cosmonaut speaks about hole in the ISS and assures that all is well

Sep 11, 2018

NASA

NASA decodes hazards that astronauts can encounter on a continual basis on Mars

Sep 11, 2018

ISRO

ISRO to carry out fully-commercial launch of foreign satellites on 16 September

Sep 11, 2018

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio will use Hughes satellite to provide 4G services in rural areas

Sep 12, 2018

science

Alzheimer's Disease

Living with Alzheimer's: A memory thief vexing 1.6 millions Indians and counting

Sep 21, 2018

AI in India

Indian healthcare AI startup SigTuple wins Judges' Choice at Google's Demo Day

Sep 21, 2018

Paleontology

Fat molecules reveal earliest-known animal in records from 558 million-year-old

Sep 21, 2018

Nanotechnology

New nanofilter cleans water hundred times faster than current tech: Researchers

Sep 21, 2018