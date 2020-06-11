Thursday, June 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Tiny CubeSat mission ASTERIA breaks record for smallest satellite to detect an exoplanet

Researchers argue that the finding validates the role small spacecrafts can play in astrophysics and astronomy research.


FP TrendingJun 11, 2020 09:44:03 IST

A CubeSat that goes by 'ASTERIA' was launched from the International Space Station in 2017. The size of a briefcase, it is a part of a larger group of tiny spacecrafts that were launched across the world as a new tool in the space research and observation arsenal. Based on an upcoming study, it appears someone hedged their bets on the right horse! The CubeSat ASTERIA has reportedly detected an exoplanet in a distant star system.

paper soon to be published in the Astronomical Journal claims that ASTERIA managed to detect the exoplanet 55 Cancri e, website Many Worlds has reported

Tiny CubeSat mission ASTERIA breaks record for smallest satellite to detect an exoplanet

ASTERIA was deployed from the International Space Station on November 20, 2017. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

55 Cancri e isn't a new discovery – it's target practice and a potential training exercise for ASTERIA and its future iterations. Scorching hot and about twice the size of Earth, 55 Cancri e orbits its Sun-like parent star in extremely close range. Scientists already knew the planet's location, and so, saw it as an opportunity to test ASTERIA's capabilities.

The tiny spacecraft wasn't designed to perform explorative science – rather, it had to pull off a technology demonstration, the goal being to develop new capabilities for future missions. The tiny CubeSat's technological leap is that a tiny spacecraft managed to stay very steadily focused on an object for long periods, allowing it to scan and locate an exoplanet in the far – very far – distance. It used the same principles that massive telescopes use to locate and discover exoplanets and potentially habitable worlds, called the transit method, in which scientists look for dips in the brightness of a star caused by a planet passing in the instrument's line of sight.

Speaking about it, Vanessa Bailey, who led the ASTERIA-exoplanet science team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said, “Detecting this exoplanet is exciting because it shows how these new technologies come together in a real application."

The super-Earth exoplanet 55 Cancri e, depicted with its star in this artist's concept, likely has an atmosphere thicker than Earth's but with ingredients that could be similar to those of Earth's atmosphere. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The super-Earth exoplanet 55 Cancri e, depicted with its star in this artist's concept, likely has an atmosphere thicker than Earth's but with ingredients that could be similar to those of Earth's atmosphere. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

This is the first time that a CubeSat has been able to measure the presence of an exoplanet – something that only more sophisticated devices have been able to do so far.

"I think this paper validates the concept that motivated the ASTERIA mission: that small spacecraft can contribute something to astrophysics and astronomy," lead author of the study Mary Knapp said in the statement.

While the mission only managed to make a marginal detection, by comparing the data ASTERIA collected with previous observations of the planet, the team confirmed that they were indeed seeing 55 Cancri e.

Here's hoping its successor manages to pull off a true discovery or two with much less hand-holding.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NASA SpaceX mission

NASA astronauts reach ISS, SpaceX's Elon Musk says its the 'first step on a journey toward a civilization on Mars'

Jun 01, 2020
NASA astronauts reach ISS, SpaceX's Elon Musk says its the 'first step on a journey toward a civilization on Mars'
NASA chief says he's all in for Tom Cruise to film on International Space Station: 'We'll do everything to make it a successful mission

NASA chief says he's all in for Tom Cruise to film on International Space Station: 'We'll do everything to make it a successful mission

May 28, 2020
Russian space agency applauds NASA-SpaceX launch, calls Trump's reaction 'hysteria'

NASA-SpaceX mission

Russian space agency applauds NASA-SpaceX launch, calls Trump's reaction 'hysteria'

Jun 01, 2020
US should be respectful, not mock the space agency it has relied on all these years: Roscosmos chief

Spaceflight

US should be respectful, not mock the space agency it has relied on all these years: Roscosmos chief

Jun 10, 2020
NASA has purchased an additional Soyuz seat from Russian space agency, as a failsafe, to ensure it will have a ride to the ISS

NASA

NASA has purchased an additional Soyuz seat from Russian space agency, as a failsafe, to ensure it will have a ride to the ISS

May 30, 2020
NASA-SpaceX ends a nine-year launch drought in the US by successfully launching two astronauts

SpaceX launch

NASA-SpaceX ends a nine-year launch drought in the US by successfully launching two astronauts

May 31, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020