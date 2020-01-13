Monday, January 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Tiny, cold clumps of dark matter seen by Hubble backs key prediction in dark matter physics

The finding suggests to astrophysicists that dark matter is a lot 'colder' than they knew, in smaller scales.


tech2 News StaffJan 13, 2020 13:52:34 IST

Scientists, mathematicians and astrophysicists alike have been investigating a mysterious, ubiquitous and seemingly-invisible substance that has gone by the name of 'dark matter' for a few decades now. Still, this frustrating quest for answers only seems to be turning up more mysterious with time.

While many theories suggest dark matter exists, overwhelming evidence suggests that dark matter makes up the bulk of the Universe’s mass, and makes up the very scaffolding that holds galaxies and its contents together in the "vacuum" of space.

Pursuing evidence of the "invisible mass" hasn't been easy, but scientists have managed to "detect" them using indirect methods (like the ones used to study black holes, while we've only ever "seen" a black hole once in human history). What they're measuring is how the combined gravity of dark matter affects the motions of stars and galaxies.

Tiny, cold clumps of dark matter seen by Hubble backs key prediction in dark matter physics

Each of these Hubble Space Telescope snapshots reveals four distorted images of a background quasar — an extremely bright region in the centre of some distant galaxies — and its host galaxy surrounding the core of a foreground massive galaxy. Image: NASA-JPL

In a new study, researchers have found evidence of dark matter, in clumps, around galaxies that are relatively medium and large in size. With a new observation technique and data from the Hubble telescope, a group of UCLA and NASA JPL astronomers has stumbled on dark matter forming much smaller clumps than previously thought.

Without any reassurance from visuals of the "small size" clumps, researchers have developed alternative theories, like that of "warm dark matter." The idea suggests that dark matter is fast-moving, zipping along so quickly that it doesn't merge and form small pockets. The JPL-UCLA study has contradictory evidence to this scenario, providing evidence that dark matter is "colder" than the warm dark matter theory suggests.

An illustration showing how light from a faraway quasar (a super-bright region in the center of some distant galaxies) is altered by a massive foreground galaxy. The galaxy's powerful gravity warps and magnifies the quasar's light, producing four distorted images of the quasar, in a process called 'gravitational lensing'. Image: NASA

An illustration showing how light from a faraway quasar (a super-bright region in the centre of some distant galaxies) is altered by a massive foreground galaxy. The galaxy's powerful gravity warps and magnifies the quasar's light, producing four distorted images of the quasar, in a process called 'gravitational lensing'. Image: NASA

"Astronomers have carried out other observational tests of dark matter theories before, but ours provides the strongest evidence yet for the presence of small clumps of cold dark matter," Anna Nierenberg of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, leader of the Hubble survey said in a press release. "By combining the latest theoretical predictions, statistical tools and new Hubble observations, we now have a much more robust result than was previously possible...dark matter is colder than we knew at smaller scales."

The results confirm a fundamental prediction in the "cold dark matter" theory in astrophysics. The team presented their findings at the 235th meeting of the American Astronomical Society (AAS), held 4–8 January 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Astronomy

Hubble captures what may be the largest spiral galaxy in our local universe

Jan 07, 2020
Hubble captures what may be the largest spiral galaxy in our local universe
Astronomers struggle to measure the expansion rate of Universe with Hubble telescope

universe

Astronomers struggle to measure the expansion rate of Universe with Hubble telescope

Jan 10, 2020
Rare hydrogen gas ring found in distant galaxy with no new stars by Pune astronomers

Astrophysics

Rare hydrogen gas ring found in distant galaxy with no new stars by Pune astronomers

Jan 06, 2020
Gravitational wave discovery from a huge cosmic collision leaves astronomers wondering what hit them

Gravitational Waves

Gravitational wave discovery from a huge cosmic collision leaves astronomers wondering what hit them

Jan 09, 2020
NASA loses contact with tiny exoplanet hunter ASTERIA two years since its launch

CubeSat

NASA loses contact with tiny exoplanet hunter ASTERIA two years since its launch

Jan 06, 2020
NASA's HabEx telescope proposed to seek out Earth-like exoplanets in our galaxy

space telescope

NASA's HabEx telescope proposed to seek out Earth-like exoplanets in our galaxy

Dec 30, 2019

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019