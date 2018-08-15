Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 15 August, 2018 15:13 IST

This 'smart bandage' monitors a range of health signals and connects wirelessly

When worn on the forearm, it can record muscle activity and used to remotely control a robotic arm.

Scientists have developed a stretchable 3D 'smart bandage' that can help wirelessly monitor signals, from respiration, to eye movement, to heart and brain activity, as well as a robotic arm.

When worn on the chest or stomach, it records heart signals like an electrocardiogram (ECG) does.

On the forehead, it records brain signals like a mini EEG sensor, and when placed on the side of the head, it records eyeball movements.

When worn on the forearm, it records muscle activity and can also be used to remotely control a robotic arm. The smart bandage also monitors respiration, skin temperature and body motion, the research showed.

"This device is like a 'master of all trades'. We picked high quality, robust sub-components — the best strain sensor we could find on the market, the most sensitive accelerometer, the most reliable ECG sensor, high quality Bluetooth, etc — and developed a clever way to integrate all these into one stretchable device," said Yang Li, graduate student at the University of California-San Diego.

The stretchable circuits in the bandage can stretch and twist without affecting its functioning. Image credit: Zhenlong Huang/University of California-San Diego

The stretchable circuits in the bandage can stretch and twist without affecting its functioning. Image credit: Zhenlong Huang/University of California-San Diego

The novel device, detailed in the journal Nature Electronics, consists of four layers of interconnected stretchable, flexible circuit boards.

Each layer is built on a silicone elastomer substrate patterned with an 'island bridge' design, where each 'island' is a small, rigid, electronic part (sensor, antenna, Bluetooth chip, amplifier, etc) that is attached to an elastomer.

The islands are connected by stretchy 'bridges' made of thin, spring-shaped copper wires, allowing the circuits to stretch, bend and twist without compromising electronic function.

So far, the smart bandage can last for more than six months without any drop in performance, stretchability or flexibility.

It can communicate wirelessly with a smartphone or laptop up to 10 metres away. The device runs on a total of about 35.6 milliwatts, which is equivalent to the power from 7 laser pointers, the researchers said.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

smart bandage

Researchers develop smart bandage that uses a microcontroller for precision dose delivery

Oct 08, 2017

'Eye Mouse' to help the physically challenged use PC without mouse

May 28, 2013

science

Space & Biology

NASA to send submarine to Antarctica looking for temperature-resistant life

Aug 15, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018

Space

United States warns Russia on Moscow's new 'space apparatus inspector'

Aug 14, 2018

Space Force

NASA to support Donald Trump's 'Space Force' if the two work separately

Aug 14, 2018