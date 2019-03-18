Monday, March 18, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

This non-toxic material could soon replace lead in solar cell technology in space

Perovskites are efficient, have a high power-to-weight ratio & high tolerance to space radiation.

tech2 News Staff Mar 18, 2019 10:59:30 IST

What if all the world's buildings were equipped with windows and walls that satisfy all the energy needs of its residents — rain or shine?

A new generation of cheaper solar cells — that uses the mineral perovskite as an alternative to lead — has made it possible to make solar panels in a far more cost-effective manner that is safer for the environment as well. Perovskite technology is on track to revolutionise green energy tech and access to solar power for all, given its surprising physical properties according to some experts.

Now, perovskite solar cells (PSCs) are approaching practical applications.

This non-toxic material could soon replace lead in solar cell technology in space

An ink-jet printed perovskite solar module on a flexible matrix material. Image courtesy: Sollartek

Space is one of its many frontiers, where oxygen and moisture (two major stressors for a stable source of solar power) barely exist. Scientists have reported that they have tweaked PSCs to be stable enough in near space to put the technology to a test run.

PSCs have an outstanding efficiency, high power to weight ratio, and a high tolerance to space radiation — a combination that makes them an exciting new-generation technology for energy in space. Yet, the extreme environment of space would still pose a big challenge to the stability of these devices, and the applications of PSCs in space are only now being researched.

The miliary communications satellite GSAT-7A with its solar panelled opened up. Image courtesy: ISRO

ISRO's military communications satellite GSAT-7A with its lead-based solar panels opened up. Image courtesy: ISRO

In a new study published in Science China Physics, Mechanics & Astronomy, researchers have attempted to look at how stable perovskite solar cells with a large surface area can be in near space (within the altitude ranges for commercial airliners and orbiting satellites). The PSCs were fixed on a high-altitude balloon rising from ground to near space, which contains trace amounts of both moisture and ozone. This region of the atmosphere also has high-energy particles and space radiation (like neutrons, electrons, and gamma rays) from cosmic radiation and solar flares.

Different kinds of perovskite absorbers — with and without filters for UV — were studied, and one of the variants was found to retain 95.19 percent of its power conversion efficiency in the test.

The study's researchers anticipate that their findings will contribute to the development of stable perovskite solar cells for space.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science
Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8
Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

also see

SpaceX

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashes down into the Atlantic marking first success

Mar 10, 2019
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashes down into the Atlantic marking first success
Could Saturn’s Moon Titan make a good home for the first human settlers in space?

Home on Titan

Could Saturn’s Moon Titan make a good home for the first human settlers in space?

Mar 18, 2019
Dormant viruses become active during spaceflight, threaten astronaut health: NASA

Astronaut Health

Dormant viruses become active during spaceflight, threaten astronaut health: NASA

Mar 18, 2019
SpaceX's Dragon Capsule to splash down today after trip to the ISS

SpaceX

SpaceX's Dragon Capsule to splash down today after trip to the ISS

Mar 08, 2019
Russian-American crew arrive at the International Space Station

Space Station

Russian-American crew arrive at the International Space Station

Mar 15, 2019
Israel's first spacecraft to the Moon beams back selfie with Earth in the distance

Moon Mission

Israel's first spacecraft to the Moon beams back selfie with Earth in the distance

Mar 06, 2019

science
Massive project launched to map Earth's underwater mountains, craters, shipwrecks

Seabed 2030

Massive project launched to map Earth's underwater mountains, craters, shipwrecks

Mar 18, 2019
NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Space rocks

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Mar 18, 2019
Dormant viruses become active during spaceflight, threaten astronaut health: NASA

Astronaut Health

Dormant viruses become active during spaceflight, threaten astronaut health: NASA

Mar 18, 2019
How many eggs is too many? Cholesterol, link to heart disease analyzed in new study

Nutrition

How many eggs is too many? Cholesterol, link to heart disease analyzed in new study

Mar 18, 2019