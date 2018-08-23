Thursday, August 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 23 August, 2018 12:11 IST

This NASA app lets you to take spacesuit selfies in galaxies far, far away

NASA Selfies app was created to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Spitzer space telescope launch.

NASA has rolled out a new app that allows you to take a picture of yourself in a virtual spacesuit, posing in front of gorgeous cosmic locations, like the Orion Nebula or the centre of the Milky Way galaxy.

Along with the "NASA Selfies" app, the US space agency also launched an exoplanet excursions virtual reality (VR) app that takes VR users on a guided tour of the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system.

These digital products were created to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the launch of the Spitzer space telescope, NASA said in a statement on 22 August.

Pictures taken on NASA Selfies App. Image: Tech2

Love is in the universe. Image: Tech2

The simple interface of the Selfies app means you just snap a photo of yourself, pick your background, and share on social media.

The app, available for both iOS and Android devices, also provides information about the science behind the images, all of which are taken by Spitzer.

The exoplanet excursions virtual reality app introduces for VR users the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system.

TRAPPIST-1 is the only known exoplanet system to host seven roughly Earth-size planets.

Spitzer played a major role in detecting these planets and providing information that has helped scientists learn about the planets' likely compositions.

The TRAPPIST-1 system is too far away for telescopes to directly observe these planets, but this VR experience features artists' impressions of what the planets might look like, NASA said.

These impressions are based on data from Spitzer and other telescopes that have studied the TRAPPIST-1 system.

Users of the app are navigated around five of the seven planets, surrounded by the blackness of space and the faint lights of distant stars.

The VR app will be available for Oculus and Vive through the Spitzer mission website and will soon be available through the Oculus store, NASA said.

A 360-degree video is also available on the Spitzer Youtube page that allows viewers to explore the virtual TRAPPIST-1 system on their desktop, smartphone or with a smartphone-based 360-viewer like Google Cardboard, it added.

Considered a cousin of the Hubble space telescope, the Spitzer space telescope was launched on August 25, 2003, to study the early universe in infrared light.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

HTC Vive Pro

Wireless Adapter for HTC Vive Pro VR headset now available for pre-order

Aug 22, 2018

NASA Solar Probe

NASA Parker Solar Probe launch delayed, now scheduled for 1:01PM IST on 12 August

Aug 11, 2018

Hubble Telescope

NASA's Hubble telescope captures a rare image with 15,000 galaxies

Aug 17, 2018

Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin among six NASA picks for 'tipping point' space technologies

Aug 09, 2018

Opportunity Rover

NASA's Opportunity Rover missing on Mars since two months after a dust storm

Aug 15, 2018

Parker probe

NASA to attempt delayed launch of Parker Solar Probe at 1pm: Watch live here

Aug 12, 2018

science

Turtles

Turtles weren't always toothless: 'missing link' in turtle evolution found

Aug 23, 2018

Astronomy

New telescope to track down Earth’s 'minimoons' being tested in Chile

Aug 22, 2018

Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane grows to Category 5 storm as it approaches Hawaii's coast

Aug 22, 2018

NASA

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine lists prospects for exploiting water on the moon

Aug 22, 2018