Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 19 September, 2018 15:15 IST

This nanomembrane can act like a mic or loudspeaker that plays music off your skin

Researchers think it could play an important function in devices using IoT and medical applications.

Thin and versatile nanomembranes have been around for years now. However, this hasn't combined the best of both qualities without compromising flexibility.

A group of researchers from Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology have engineered a remarkable versatile new hybrid nanomembrane.

It is a combination of pure polymer membrane with dynamic electrical and mechanical components. The nanomembrane is thin, stretchable and imperceptible, and can be easily attached to the skin or nearly any other surface.

The hybrid membrane was made using a polymer matrix carrying an array of orthogonally positioned nanowires made from silver. Silver nanowires also have excellent electrical properties and are capable of withstanding greater force and pressure compared to others, Interesting Engineering reports.

The hybrid nanomembrane was light, conductive and durable. It could act as a speaker and a voice recorder depending on how it was designed. Image courtesy: Science AAAS

In a recent study published in Science Advances, the highly conductive and transparent nanomembrane was tested in many different applications.

One of its proof-of-concept experiments was turning the tiny membrane into a loudspeaker that could attach to nearly any surface. When the nanomembrane was fed with sound wave electrical currents, the membrane could emit sound waves.

The researchers even went as far as demonstrating its use as a skin-attached loudspeaker that could be attached to the skin and play a part of a violin concerto— La Campanella by Niccolo Paganini.

The nanomembrane produces sound based on a principle called 'Joule heating'. Current passing through the nanomembrane causes a temperature oscillation in it, producing a thermo-acoustic vibration. This vibration moves air in the region around the nanomembrane, which we hear as sound.

The second proof of concept was the reverse of the first — use of the nanomembrane as a microphone.

When electric signals were fed to the membrane, it acted as a loudspeaker. The very same nanostructures could also convert vibrations from sound signals in the environment into electric signals for a microphone.

The nanomembrane could do more than record these sounds and voices. It could distinguish between voices from different people — well enough to go into voice-based security features, the study says.

The thin transparent film, however, is already stronger than polymers of the same dimensions. It could find a central place in nanomembrane-based acoustic devices: IoT sensors and medical devices that work in concert with human senses, researchers reported.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Nuclear Physics

Apsara-U: Asia's first research reactor restored and now operational at BARC

Sep 12, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018

North Korea

Ju Kyu-chang, developer of North Korean ballistic missile programme, dies at 89

Sep 05, 2018

Solar Energy

Semi-artificial photosynthesis: Scientists find a new way to draw fuel from the Sun

Sep 05, 2018

Gene Editing

CRISPR gene editing technology patents from MIT and Harvard upheld by US Court

Sep 11, 2018

Genetics

Cells in a wound reprogrammed into skin cells in a revolutionary new technique

Sep 06, 2018

science

Nanoengineering

This nanomembrane can act like a mic or loudspeaker that plays music off your skin

Sep 19, 2018

SpaceX will stream its 2023 moon mission live in high-definition VR: Elon Musk

Sep 19, 2018

Environment

Microplastics could be entering the foodchain through mosquito larvae: Study

Sep 19, 2018

ISS

Russian cosmonauts on ISS to spacewalk outside the ship, investigate recent leak

Sep 19, 2018