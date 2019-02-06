Wednesday, February 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

This gene can make you addicted to sleep when illness strikes: Study finds

The gene nemuri, fights germs with its inherent antimicrobial activity and drives prolonged, deep sleep after an infection.

Press Trust of India Feb 06, 2019 15:48:54 IST

Scientists, including one of Indian origin, have identified a gene that makes a person sleepy when they are sick.

Representational image. Pixabay

Representational image. Pixabay

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania in the US found that a single gene, called nemuri, fights germs with its inherent antimicrobial activity and drives prolonged, deep sleep after an infection.

"While it's a common notion that sleep and healing are tightly related, our study directly links sleep to the immune system and provides a potential explanation for how sleep increases during sickness," said Amita Sehgal, a professor at University of Pennsylvania.

Without the nemuri gene, flies were more easily aroused during daily sleep, and their acute need for an increase in sleep -- induced by sleep deprivation or infection -- was reduced.

On the other hand, sleep deprivation, which increases the need for sleep, and to some extent infection, stimulated nemuri to be expressed in a small set of fly neurons nestled close to a known sleep-promoting structure in the brain.

Overexpression of nemuri increased sleep in bacteria-infected flies and led to their increased survival compared to non-infected control flies, according to a study published in the journal Science.

In response to infection, nemuri appears to kill microbes, most likely in the peripheral parts of the fruit fly body, and increases sleep through its action in the brain.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

HealthBuzz

Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to high blood pressure at night: study

Mar 14, 2015

NewsTracker

Are you a binge eater? You may blame it on sleep deprivation

Mar 01, 2016

NewsTracker

World Sleep Day: Wake up! 20% people are sleep deprived, finds survey

Mar 18, 2016

Study says smartphones are hampering sleep patterns

Sep 28, 2016

HealthBuzz

Kids with access to smartphone or tablet get less sleep: US study

Jan 05, 2015

How smartphones are ruining your sleep

May 20, 2014

science

Conservation

New Zealand's rare Hihi birds to be protected using eavesdropping technology

Feb 06, 2019

Earth and Moon

Stunning image of Moon's far side and Earth captured by Chinese satellite

Feb 06, 2019

Origin of Life

Life on Earth may have begun with an ancient, violent collision that made the Moon

Feb 06, 2019

Clean Energy

Strong energy policies could help establish India as a leader in renewable energy

Feb 06, 2019